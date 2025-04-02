The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila playing with fire?

As much as Sheila is enjoying time with her new granddaughter, Luna, on The Bold and the Beautiful, there’s no question that she knows she’s playing with fire and it could cost her dearly. We have to wonder, at the end of the day, what happens if Sheila has to make a choice?

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) are two peas in a pod. Sheila seems to genuinely enjoy having a granddaughter, especially one who doesn’t frown at her colorful past.

After being kicked out of Bill’s house and being shunned by her family, Luna is also very happy to have someone who cares about her. It helps that Sheila doesn’t shy away from Luna’s desire to win Will (Crew Morrow) over, either.

However, Sheila is playing with fire when it comes to Luna. Deacon (Sean Kanan) told her to make a choice between him and Luna. As much as she hates being backed into a corner, Sheila knew she couldn’t give up her marriage to Deacon, who has been so supportive of her. Even though she promised that she was Team Deacon all the way, she ended up calling Luna right away and the two of them have been gabbing in the apartment ever since.

Now Luna is talking about getting Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) out of the way so that she can have Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) all to herself.

When push comes to shove, Sheila will have to think long and hard about how much help she can give her granddaughter. The truth is, Sheila is in a really good place in her life. She has a happy marriage and she’s working at Il Giardino with her husband and everything is great. She wants to have a relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hayes, and she hopes that by showing them that she’s changed, that day will eventually come.

That’s why Luna is a huge liability for Sheila. If Luna persists in getting Electra out of the way so that she can put the moves on Will, it’s going to draw the ire of the Forresters and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). The last thing Sheila needs in her life is to have them all breathing down her neck because of her involvement with Luna.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We have to think that Sheila is going to play it very safe here. She’s likely going to be involved from the periphery, helping when she can and giving Luna a support system while she gets back on her feet. We don’t think she’ll push Luna out of her life entirely but we do think she’ll have a way to extract herself from the situation if the need arises.

At the end of the day, Sheila is looking out for Sheila. Luna may be flesh and blood, but she could be a roadblock to getting what she really wants: a relationship with Finn and Hayes. And Sheila will stop at nothing, even Luna, to ultimately get what she wants.