The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna's miscalculation with Sheila?

Luna keeps stressing that she’s Finn’s daughter and Sheila’s granddaughter on The Bold and the Beautiful, but if she crosses one line there will be no turning back for her.

When Luna (Lisa Yamada) made the decision to meet her half brother, Hayes (Bryan David Garlick), she was taking a very dangerous step that could lead to an even more dangerous outcome. In Luna’s warped mind, interfering with Hayes could get Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) out of the way so that she’ll be free to pursue a relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Her bright idea to approach Hayes is actually a grave miscalculation on her part. The last thing Luna needs is Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) wrath aimed at her, and nothing will fire up Sheila Carter like threatening harm toward her son and grandson.

Luna will argue that Hayes is a pawn. If you put him into play, it provides a path to get Steffy out of the way so that Luna and Sheila can have Finn in their lives as they please.

What Luna doesn’t realize is that Finn and Hayes are a package deal. You don’t mess with them. As much as Sheila wants a relationship with Finn, she knows that he’d be inconsolable if something happened to Hayes or Steffy and that’s why she hasn’t done anything to rock the boat. Sheila doesn’t quite agree with Luna’s argument that Steffy is keeping them from Finn but she knows that harming her would be much worse.

Putting Hayes in danger is also a very bad idea on Luna’s part. Luna likely believes that the ends will justify the means, and she’s insane enough to think that using Hayes as a pawn is fine so long as he’s not gravely injured. Sure, he’d be scared if he was kidnapped and held hostage, but Luna’s argument would be that she was scared as a child because Finn wasn’t in her life and that’s what justifies her actions.

Sheila won’t stand for anyone hurting her family, even if that someone is her own flesh and blood. If Luna hurts Hayes, it’s game over.

