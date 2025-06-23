Days of Our Lives spoilers: EJ sends Rachel away?
EJ needs to silence his niece without raising undue suspicion.
Rachel’s tummy trouble is fast becoming a problem for EJ on Days of Our Lives, so will he end up sending her away to protect his secret?
In the June 20 episode of Days, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) discovered that Brady (Eric Martsolf) knew that Rachel (Alice Halsey) saw Johnny (Carson Boatman) shoot EJ on that fateful night. Since then, the young girl has been plagued by stomach issues, no doubt caused by the stress of her uncle’s secret eating away at her.
After getting sick ahead of the graduation ceremony, Brady took Rachel to the hospital to visit Sarah (Lynsey Godfrey) for yet another check-up. Sarah figured out that something was bothering Rachel, and it wasn’t the loss of her Grandpa John (Drake Hogestyn). Given how close Rachel was to John, Sarah quickly determined that whatever the secret is, it’s a big one. Brady assured Sarah that Rachel will continue with therapy, but that’s not the end of it.
Later, during a girl’s night sleepover with her grandmother, Rachel mumbled “No, don’t shoot him” while she was dreaming, leading Marlena (Deidre Hall) to wonder what was going on. Naturally, it won’t take much to connect the dots between Rachel’s upset stomach — a result of stress — and the fact that EJ is the only person who has been shot (recently, at least) in Salem.
This presents a massive problem for EJ, who is working to protect his son from being charged with the crime. EJ will do anything to protect Johnny, but we doubt he’d go so far as to “disappear” Rachel. Now that Brady, and eventually Marlena, know what’s going on with Rachel, it’s going to be a race against time for EJ to find a way to get Rachel away from Salem until the heat dies down.
This leads us to wonder if he’ll propose a grand summer trip for her. Whether it’s summer camp or a European getaway, or heck, even a whole summer traveling to theme parks, EJ will likely do whatever he can to get Rachel out of town before too many people start asking questions.
Days of Our Lives streams weekdays on Peacock.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.