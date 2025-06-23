Days of Our Lives spoilers: EJ sends Rachel away?

Rachel’s tummy trouble is fast becoming a problem for EJ on Days of Our Lives, so will he end up sending her away to protect his secret?

In the June 20 episode of Days, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) discovered that Brady (Eric Martsolf) knew that Rachel (Alice Halsey) saw Johnny (Carson Boatman) shoot EJ on that fateful night. Since then, the young girl has been plagued by stomach issues, no doubt caused by the stress of her uncle’s secret eating away at her.

After getting sick ahead of the graduation ceremony, Brady took Rachel to the hospital to visit Sarah (Lynsey Godfrey) for yet another check-up. Sarah figured out that something was bothering Rachel, and it wasn’t the loss of her Grandpa John (Drake Hogestyn). Given how close Rachel was to John, Sarah quickly determined that whatever the secret is, it’s a big one. Brady assured Sarah that Rachel will continue with therapy, but that’s not the end of it.

Later, during a girl’s night sleepover with her grandmother, Rachel mumbled “No, don’t shoot him” while she was dreaming, leading Marlena (Deidre Hall) to wonder what was going on. Naturally, it won’t take much to connect the dots between Rachel’s upset stomach — a result of stress — and the fact that EJ is the only person who has been shot (recently, at least) in Salem.

This presents a massive problem for EJ, who is working to protect his son from being charged with the crime. EJ will do anything to protect Johnny, but we doubt he’d go so far as to “disappear” Rachel. Now that Brady, and eventually Marlena, know what’s going on with Rachel, it’s going to be a race against time for EJ to find a way to get Rachel away from Salem until the heat dies down.

This leads us to wonder if he’ll propose a grand summer trip for her. Whether it’s summer camp or a European getaway, or heck, even a whole summer traveling to theme parks, EJ will likely do whatever he can to get Rachel out of town before too many people start asking questions.

Days of Our Lives streams weekdays on Peacock .