Watching Marlena and Rachel made me miss John even more on Days of Our Lives

Marlena has always been good at reading people on Days of Our Lives, which is one of the reasons she and John were such a power couple. Seeing Marlena talking to her granddaughter makes me miss John even more.

In the June 23 episode of Days of Our Lives, Marlena (Deidre Hall) heard Rachel (Alice Halsey) talking in her sleep. “No, don’t shoot him,” she cried, her sleep troubled.

The next day, Marlena, knowing that something has been bothering the young girl enough to make her stomach hurt in recent weeks, asked Rachel what was going on, promising that she was safe and she could tell her. Rachel, overburdened with her secret, told her grandmother that she knew who shot her uncle EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), but that she couldn’t tell anyone or her other grandmother, Rachel, would “go away” again.

Marlena, to her credit, took in this information with a straight face, not revealing any emotion so as to not cause more harm to the young girl. When Rachel said she didn’t want anyone to get hurt because of her secret, especially her other grandmother and Johnny (Carson Boatman), Marlena was stunned. Again, though, she couldn’t reveal anything.

Even at Paul (Christopher Sean) and Andrew’s (Colton Little) big wedding, she tried to talk to her son and grandson but the timing never worked so that they could be alone for what was sure to be a very important conversation.

It was watching Marlena talking to Rachel that it occurred to me what it would have been like for John (Drake Hogestyn) to be there, too. Marlena’s gift is talking to people while John’s gift was taking action. Together, they were a formidable duo and he would know exactly what to do, not only to reassure Rachel but also how to deal with the information she revealed.

Marlena is still grieving John’s loss and now she has a very important mystery to solve, not only to help Rachel but to keep Johnny safe, too. We have no doubt that she’ll have a plan of her own, and maybe, in some small way, she’ll feel John’s presence as she works to find a solution.

