Days of Our Lives spoilers: Rachel's possessed, has psychic powers and shot EJ?

Rachel Black could be right in the middle of Stefano DiMera’s posthumous return to Days of Our Lives, and the signs have been pointing to it for a while. Not only that, but the little girl could be the perfect target for possession because she already has psychic gifts.

I remember thinking there had to be something going on with Rachel’s stomachaches this past spring. They were too intentional to be a coincidence.

The little girl, played to perfection by Alice Halsey, was plagued by stomachaches after witnessing what she believed to be Johnny (Carson Boatman) shooting her uncle EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Not only that, but she had a very troubling dream about her Grandpa Jack (Drake Hogestyn) that led to another stomachache. She told her mother that she dreamed he was dead, leading Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) to reassure her daughter that Jack was perfectly fine and they would pay him a visit soon. Little did Kristen know, Jack was near death in the hospital, and he died soon after. This had me wondering if the little girl had some latent psychic powers coming to the fore.

Over the past few days, there has been a lot of social media and internet chatter that it’s possible that Stefano DiMera’s return could be tied to Rachel. Could it be that his spirit decided to take over the body of a little girl in hopes of drawing the least amount of suspicion possible? Is that why EJ’s mother, Susan (also played by Haiduk), can feel Stefano’s presence all around the DiMera mansion?

What’s more is that if our theory is true, then it’s also very possible that Rachel’s stomachaches are tied to when Stefano is possessing her, and that could be why she’s so upset about the night her uncle was shot.

EJ can’t remember who shot him, and despite Johnny, Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Roman (Josh Taylor) being present at the mansion with an available gun, there’s nothing linking them to the shooting. But Rachel was there, and Rachel saw Johnny with the gun. It looked like her stomachaches were tied to being upset about Johnny getting in trouble for shooting his father, but what if they’re actually a result of the little girl being locked in a battle for control with The Phoenix?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s no doubt that Stefano would jump at the opportunity to wreak havoc on Salem without anyone realizing it’s him. Taking over his young relative’s body is a great way to go unnoticed, and it’s also a great explanation as to why Rachel has been acting so strangely.