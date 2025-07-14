Days of Our Lives spoilers: Paulina pulls some strings?

Paulina learns about shocking new evidence in Days of Our Lives, and it’s about to turn everything upside down. Will she pull some strings to help her daughter?

Paulina (Jackée Harry) had just delivered a motherly pep talk to Chanel (Raven Bowens) about the possibility of new evidence coming through that could clear Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) name and identify a new suspect when she received word that the memory card finally yielded exactly that…only it’s not at all what Paulina was hoping for.

Chanel has been furious at her mother for her role in arresting Johnny for EJ’s (Dan Feuerriegel) shooting. Things have calmed down a bit, especially after Paulina was able to help expedite the hearing so Johnny could go home instead of staying in jail overnight. However, Chanel is still unhappy that her mother has been prioritizing her role as mayor and her obligations as mayor, instead of being a concerned and protective mother and mother-in-law.

However, the memory card shows that Chanel was also at the DiMera mansion before EJ was shot, and she threatened him. Her arrival seems to follow Johnny’s, which would likely clear him from the crime and implicate her, as (so far) she seems to be the last one to be with EJ before he’s shot.

Paulina made sure she was at the station when Chanel arrived, and she insisted that Chanel needed a lawyer before she gave a statement to Jada (Elia Cantu). Paulina had been able to help Johnny get a speedy hearing so he could go home on bail, but since Chanel isn’t being arrested (yet), there’s not much she can do to help her daughter, aside from protecting her interests while she’s under investigation.

We know from past experiences that Paulina has been willing to do whatever it takes to protect her daughter, even when things look bleak. In this situation, it doesn’t help that Johnny’s father, who was also the victim of the shooting, is also Johnny’s lawyer. EJ wants to see his son’s name cleared, and we can imagine that he’d be willing to throw Chanel under the bus to get what he wants, even though he’d be risking immense pain for his son in doing so.

At this point, we imagine Paulina will be trying to keep Jada from arresting Chanel so that Chanel stays out of jail. She can only hope that no new evidence arrives that makes this situation any worse than it already is.

