Days of Our Lives spoilers: Johnny's mess causes even bigger messes in Salem?

If a single mess can start the ball rolling toward an even larger mess, then Johnny’s current messy situation on Days of Our Lives is about to upend a lot of Salem residents’ lives.

The June 30 episode began with Johnny (Carson Boatman) being arrested and ended with Roman (Josh Taylor) turning in his gun, which he believed was the gun used to shoot EJ (Dan Feurriegel).

Of course, that’s not the only drama from the episode. Chanel (Raven Bowens) discovered what Johnny had been hiding from her, Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) realized that if she has to testify in the case then EJ will be even angrier with her and Paulina (Jackée Harry) realized that her actions may have put a strain on her relationship with Chanel.

Belle (Martha Madison) has been recused from the case but now that EJ is going to represent his son, she’s going to be in a very tough spot. Rafe (Galen Gering) is furious that Jada (Elia Cantu) took his tip and arrested Johnny instead of bringing him in for questioning while EJ, whose focus was on the new vote at the hospital, is now going to be laser focused on keeping his son out of prison.

Suddenly, it seems like all of Salem is wrapped up in this scandal anew.

Johnny’s arrest comes right after he and EJ cleared the air. Until that moment, EJ truly believed Johnny shot him and he was bound and determined to protect his son from the fallout. However, Johnny made it clear that he never pulled the trigger and instead gave the gun to EJ before he left.

The problem, of course, is that EJ still can’t remember who actually pulled the trigger. He’s been trying to protect Johnny but now he’s on the hook because he told Jada that Johnny didn’t pull the trigger despite the fact that he doesn’t even remember Johnny giving the gun to him before leaving.

With EJ’s memory still fuzzy, Johnny insisting that he didn’t pull the trigger and lots of pieces are parts of the puzzle coming in from all sides, it now seems that all of Salem is tied up in this mess with no clear picture of who actually pulled the trigger and it’s only going to get worse from here.