Days of Our Lives spoilers: Johnny's mess causes even bigger messes in Salem?
With the real gunman on the loose, things are about to get challenging for the people in Johnny's life.
If a single mess can start the ball rolling toward an even larger mess, then Johnny’s current messy situation on Days of Our Lives is about to upend a lot of Salem residents’ lives.
The June 30 episode began with Johnny (Carson Boatman) being arrested and ended with Roman (Josh Taylor) turning in his gun, which he believed was the gun used to shoot EJ (Dan Feurriegel).
Of course, that’s not the only drama from the episode. Chanel (Raven Bowens) discovered what Johnny had been hiding from her, Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) realized that if she has to testify in the case then EJ will be even angrier with her and Paulina (Jackée Harry) realized that her actions may have put a strain on her relationship with Chanel.
Belle (Martha Madison) has been recused from the case but now that EJ is going to represent his son, she’s going to be in a very tough spot. Rafe (Galen Gering) is furious that Jada (Elia Cantu) took his tip and arrested Johnny instead of bringing him in for questioning while EJ, whose focus was on the new vote at the hospital, is now going to be laser focused on keeping his son out of prison.
Suddenly, it seems like all of Salem is wrapped up in this scandal anew.
Johnny’s arrest comes right after he and EJ cleared the air. Until that moment, EJ truly believed Johnny shot him and he was bound and determined to protect his son from the fallout. However, Johnny made it clear that he never pulled the trigger and instead gave the gun to EJ before he left.
The problem, of course, is that EJ still can’t remember who actually pulled the trigger. He’s been trying to protect Johnny but now he’s on the hook because he told Jada that Johnny didn’t pull the trigger despite the fact that he doesn’t even remember Johnny giving the gun to him before leaving.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
With EJ’s memory still fuzzy, Johnny insisting that he didn’t pull the trigger and lots of pieces are parts of the puzzle coming in from all sides, it now seems that all of Salem is tied up in this mess with no clear picture of who actually pulled the trigger and it’s only going to get worse from here.
Days of Our Lives streams weekdays on Peacock.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.