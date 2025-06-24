Days of Our Lives spoilers: Tony plays peacemaker?

Tony DiMera is back in Salem on Days of Our Lives, but the charismatic count gets the cold shoulder when he proposes that the DiMera family reclaim their birthright to honor their father.

Tony is always a welcome figure in Salem, but it looks like he picked the wrong time to return home.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) is in the middle of a big mess as he attempts to keep people from discovering that his estranged son, Johnny (Carson Boatman), not only was in the house the night he was shot, but that Johnny had a gun and Rachel (Alice Halsey) saw the whole thing. EJ had just retrieved the memory card from the hidden camera that captured the whole thing, hoping to use it as insurance to protect his son, as Tony arrived.

Tony, realizing that his half-brother was up to something, asked to be clued in so he can help, but it’s a bigger secret than he expected.

Not only that, but Chad (Billy Flynn) was at The Bistro in the middle of a deep conversation with Gabi (Cherie Jimenez) about “his birthright.” She wants him to think about returning DiMera Enterprises to the family but Chad wants no part of it. He’s busy running The Spectator and that’s where he wants to be.

Needless to say, Tony, having arrived in Salem to bring the family together, was surprised to see that neither EJ nor Chad were willing to do anything to bring the company out from under the control of Titan Industries and the Kiriakis family.

“Yes, I broached the subject,” he tells Anna (Leann Hunley, who will be joining Penghlis once again on the canvas soon) in a phone call at the end of the episode. “It seems that neither of them want to make a move. So if the family business is to be saved, it seems I have to be the one to do it.”

With EJ and Chad distracted, Tony will likely look for allies to help him return control of DiMera Enterprises to his family. What he’ll find, however, is an uphill battle given that there aren’t many people in Salem who want to help EJ at the moment, especially not after he took control of the hospital recently.

That leaves Tony to figure out a solution on his own and that could involve trying to mend more than a few fences around town, especially the ones that EJ has torn down. In a way it’s perfect because we’ll get a chance to see the always suave and debonair Tony using all of his charm and resources to find a solution and it will be so much fun to see.