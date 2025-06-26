Days of Our Lives spoilers: a gun, a missing bullet and a whodunit?

Marlena and Roman are facing quite the mystery on Days of Our Lives after discovering that there’s a gun, a missing bullet and no suspect. But if Johnny didn’t pull the trigger, who did?

Though it has been weeks since EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) was shot, we still don’t know who pulled the trigger.

Rachel (Alice Halsey) has been plagued by stomach aches because she heard EJ and Johnny (Carson Boatman) arguing. She confided in her grandmother Marlena (Deidre Hall) that she saw Johnny with a gun, and now she’s supposed to keep it all a secret because her mother told her she’d never see her other grandmother again if she tells anyone what happened.

Naturally, Marlena went to Roman (Josh Taylor) for help and discovered he already suspected Johnny could be involved since the gun was missing from the bar. They confronted Johnny, who insisted he didn’t pull the trigger. He admitted to going to the DiMera mansion and confronting his father, but he’s adamant he didn’t shoot him — and that he left the gun with EJ before he left.

So how did the gun end up in the bushes outside, and why is it missing a bullet?

And who shot EJ?

EJ has a long list of people who would like nothing more than to see him dead. And EJ had a hidden camera recording everything the night he was shot; he’s protecting his son from being implicated, but it seems like he’s also hiding the truth about who killed him… unless it really was Johnny.

What’s interesting about this murder mystery is there are lots of possible red herrings… or maybe they aren’t red herrings at all. EJ must know who shot him if he has it recorded.

Rachel stands by what she saw and heard that night, and she’s been told that something terrible will happen to her grandmother if she reveals her secret.

Johnny admits he was there to shoot his father and he has the best motive of anyone: he’s there to get payback for his father raping his mother, which led to his birth.

Since Johnny’s motive to kill his father is so strong and there’s a witness to support it, we’ve no doubt that he’ll probably be implicated in some way, if not charged outright.

However, we’d love to see a vast conspiracy taking place, one where someone else happened to be in the house at the same time Johnny was there, and the stranger is the one who shot EJ on the heels of Johnny’s departure. But surely anyone staking out the house would know that Rachel was there. Did they not know the young girl was nearby, or did they simply not care?

As the evidence seems to stack up against Johnny, without some new evidence it’s possible the young man will be charged with EJ’s shooting. But that means there’s a murderer loose in Salem and no one is safe.

Days of Our Lives streams weekdays on Peacock.