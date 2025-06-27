Days of Our Lives spoilers week of June 30-July4

There a lot happening in Salem this week as the calendar turns to July. If you want to look ahead to what's coming up, or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of June 30-July 4.

More Soaps News The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of June 30

The Young and the Restless spoilers week of June 30-July 4

General Hospital spoilers week of June 30-July 4

Beyond the Gates spoilers week of June 30-July 4

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of June 30-July 4

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of June 30, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 30

"EJ insists Johnny is innocent. Rafe gets angry with Jada. Chanel rips into Paulina. Marlena and Roman share their concerns. Gabi and Ari enjoy a sweet mother/daughter moment."

Tuesday, July 1

"Sophia updates Tate. Ari questions Doug III. Brady and Kristen argue about Rachel. Chanel and EJ clash."

Wednesday, July 2

"Sophia freaks out. Steve gives Julie news. Maggie gets Sarah to open up. Javi brings Leo a big surprise."

Thursday, July 3

"Sophia asks Melinda for help. Tate reconciles with Holly. Maggie has a testy exchange with Xander. Brady encourages Sarah."

Friday, July 4

"EJ supports Johnny. Abe checks on Chanel. Belle makes a promise to Paulina. Brady and Kristen consult with Marlena. Alex pitches an idea to Stephanie."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of June 23, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 23

"EJ vows to protect Johnny. Tony decides to take matters into his own hands. Jack, Jennifer, JJ, and Thomas enjoy family game time. Shane forces Cat’s hand."

Tuesday, June 24

"Paul and Andrew marry. Rachel tells Marlena a secret. Shane wonders if Tate is having second thoughts. Belle opens up to Carrie."

Wednesday, June 25

"Xander reveals a plan to save Titan-DiMera. Stephanie questions Philip. Marlena and Roman confront Johnny. Sophia seeks Melinda for help."

Thursday, June 26

"Kate witnesses a moment between Roman and Marlena. Xander and Sarah argue. Belle confronts EJ. Johnny and Gabi pitch ideas to each other."

Friday, June 27

"Alex agrees to Kate’s request. Jada gives Stephanie advice. Xander and Philip come to an understanding. Johnny worries EJ. Cat and Chad spend a pleasant evening together."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.