Days of Our Lives spoilers: Chanel's rift with Paulina deepens?

Chanel and Paulina’s relationship may have taken another turn for the worse on Days of Our Lives as Johnny is arrested for shooting EJ.

As Salem’s mayor, Paulina (Jackée Harry) knew that there was going to be a lot of scrutiny about Johnny’s (Carson Boatman) arrest, so she tried to get in front of it by instructing Jada (Elia Cantu) to arrest him instead of simply bringing him in for questioning.

Between the high-profile shooting of EJ DiMera (Dan Feurriegel) and the possibility of Johnny receiving special treatment, Paulina had to be careful.

For Chanel (Raven Bowens), though, Paulina could have prevented her husband from being arrested in the first place.

Everyone believes Johnny is innocent, Chanel tells him during their precious few moments together before he’s taken to his cell. In Chanel’s mind, it’s Paulina that they have to worry about. “Mama is the one who stabbed us in the back.”

Chanel isn’t about to forget her mother’s role in Johnny’s arrest, but Johnny points out in the July 1 episode that having the mayor as his mother-in-law is actually helpful, as Paulina was able to schedule his arraignment and bail hearing the night of his arrest so he didn’t have to be in jail overnight.

Of course, it’s another blow between Paulina and Chanel, coming just as the mother-daughter duo was starting to heal from their myriad rifts.

At the moment, though, Chanel has more pressing concerns as her husband accepts EJ’s help to defend himself. She doesn’t think having his father — and the shooting victim — defending him is a good idea, but Johnny and EJ think it’s a great idea. Now Chanel is left trying to keep her husband from going to jail while also ensuring that EJ doesn't do anything that could jeopardize that. And even if EJ is truly on their side, it means Chanel has to put up with him when that's the last thing she wants to do right now.

With everything going on, Chanel’s rift with Paulina might have to wait while she figures out how to help Johnny get out of this mess. But you can bet that if things go sideways with Johnny's trial, Chanel isn't going to forget her mother's role in it.