Emmerdale spoilers: Guilty Charity Dingle confesses her pregnancy secret to Vanessa!

Vanessa makes an assumption and Charity fails to correct her

Emmerdale's pregnant Charity Dingle confides her guilty secret in Vanessa in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

A few weeks ago, when Charity Dingle thought her attempt at being her granddaughter Sarah's surrogate had failed, another row with Mack pushed her to hit the bottle.

That drunken night she kissed Vanessa – but later ended up in bed with her ex, Ross Barton.

Charity later learned she was pregnant and now has no idea whether she's carrying Sarah and Jacob's embryo or another of Ross Barton's kids!

It's a true nightmare and it's killing her, and on top of that she and Mack are on the outs and he's seemingly vanished on her.

Ross asks Charity if she and Mackenzie have split up because of their drunken night in bed together (Image credit: ITV)

When Ross hears that Charity's marriage is in the toilet he confronts her, asking if it's because of their drunken night. An argument brews and after she kicks Ross out, Charity crumbles.

Turning to Vanessa, Charity tearfully admits that she's not sure who's baby she's carrying but fails to correct the vet who assumes Charity means her baby could be Mack's.

Rejecting Vanessa's advice to come clean, Charity begs her best mate to keep quiet.

Vanessa listens as guilty Charity unburdens her pregnancy secret (Image credit: ITV)

Drug dealer Ray puts on his best performance with Dylan, feigning concern for his wellbeing.

After pouring poison in the teenager's ear, telling Paddy must have an ulterior motive and can't possibly just be being kind to the lad, Ray pretends to care for fragile Dylan and gives him an advance on his wages.

Ray manipulates Dylan, pretending to care about the teenager (Image credit: ITV)

At the garage, Kammy's forced to swallow the latest consequence of Vinny's lies.

Belle's furious when Gabby tells her that Kammy beat up Vinny. Not about to get involved with another violent man, having recently divorced abusive Tom King, Belle dumps the mechanic.

Kammy's done nothing, of course, and is covering for Vinny who's got himself in a terrible mess in his bid to drown out his confusion over his sexuality.

But with Kammy now being painted as an agressive man, will he continue to keep quiet? Will Vinny continue to allow his friend to take the fall?

Belle dumps innocent Kammy having been told that he beat up Vinny. (Image credit: ITV)