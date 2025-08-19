Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle is given some EXPLOSIVE information!

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle uncovers a dark truth in Wednesday's episode

(ITV at the earlier time of 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Kyle Dingle found intruders in his stepmum's barn, he was terrified.

After stabbing one of the masked men with a pitchfork, Kyle plunged into a dark panic, reminded of his fatal encounter with Al Chapman back in 2022.

The incident caused hell for the family who then waged war with the Tates, assuming they were behind the crime as part of their push to buy the farm.

It wasn't the Tates of course. It was Ray's handiwork. Wanting to know if there was any more weed growing inside the Dingles' outbuildings, he ordered Dylan and another lad to break in and check.

When Kyle finally runs into Dylan and makes the connection, he ends up telling Moira despite Dylan begging him to keep quiet.

With Dylan having had a candid chat with Paddy about his sex worker past and having told Ray he doesn't want to do any more drug work, the last thing he needs is an angry farmer coming for him.

Kyle runs into Dylan and realises he was the intruder he stabbed with a pitchfork (Image credit: ITV)

When Ray ordered Dylan to break into a barn at Butlers he ended up getting stabbed by terrified Kyle (Image credit: ITV)

Moira's face darkens when she learns the truth. Kyle's left worried when his stepmum vows to confront Dylan.

What's she going to do to him?