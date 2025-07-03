General Hospital spoilers: Carly blows up at someone shocking?

General Hospital’s Carly (Laura Wright) has never been one to mince words with anyone in Port Charles. She’s had some knockdown arguments with several people in the past to include Robin (Kimberly McCullough), Sam (Kelly Monaco), Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), Nina (Cynthia Watros), Ric (Rick Hearst) and Sonny (Maurice Benard), just to name a few. However, Carly typically reserves her ire for people who don’t happen to share her DNA (yes, her initial interactions with her birth parents were far from flowery).

With that being said, we have a hunch that she soon may find herself trading barbs with someone not only related to her, but someone she gave birth to. We’re talking about her eldest daughter, Josslyn (Eden McCoy).

Eden McCoy, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

After it was revealed in the General Hospital episode that aired on July 2 that Josslyn has been harboring resentment toward Sonny and joined the WSB in large part to take him down, we immediately found ourselves saying “uh oh.”

Carly may not be married to Sonny anymore, but she still considers him family and doesn’t want anything bad to happen to him. The Metro Court owner knows Donna (Scarlett Spears) and Avery (Ava & Grace Scarola), in particular, need their father as they grow up, and the rest of his children and grandchildren would be devastated if something were to happen to the Corinthos patriarch.

In fact, if viewers recall, Carly blasted Michael (then played by Chad Duell) for enacting a plot to put Sonny in prison, hiring Dex (Evan Hofer) to spy on Sonny and collect damaging evidence. She likely will have the same sentiment and words for her adult daughter should Carly learn of Josslyn’s mission.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Adding to the would-be mother/daughter strife, it’s possible Carly finally learns of the secrets in Josslyn’s closet. It’s hard not to imagine Carly upset upon learning that her daughter not only killed Cyrus (Jeff Kober), but Josslyn then turned to Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) and joined the WSB. It may be ironic, but despite the lies Carly has told in her past, she loathes being lied to. Hence why Josslyn may have some strong and stern sentiments headed her way from her mother

If our theory rings true, Carly versus Josslyn could offer up some oddly funny scenes. Josslyn really is just like her mother and has no problem handing out verbal lashings. Just remember her heated confrontations with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) in recent months.

We can picture Carly admonishing her grown child, and Josslyn countering with all the reasons why Sonny should be in prison, and possibly blasting her mom for letting Sonny’s underworld life present such a danger to all her kids.

Now, it’s worth noting that regardless of the friction that could arise between Carly and Josslyn, we don’t think it will last long. The two women really do love each other, so whatever potential conflict between them that may come, likely would be short-lived.