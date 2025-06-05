General Hospital spoilers: Jason’s big family showdown?

And just like that, another General Hospital secret is out of the bag courtesy of Michael (Rory Gibson) and Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) custody hearing. After Nina (Cynthia Watros) previously told Ric (Rick Hearst) of her suspicions about Michael and Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) secret rendezvous, Ric grilled Sasha on the witness stand in the General Hospital episode that aired on June 4.

After badgering Sasha, Ric got her to confess that not only did she and Michael get drunk and leave a bar together one night, but Michael is indeed the father of her unborn child. The news sent shockwaves through the courtroom, and it will no doubt send Port Charles into another tizzy. The town hasn’t even recovered from the news that Gio (Giovanni Mazza) is the long-lost son of Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

In the midst of the foreseeable fallout of Sasha’s baby news, we imagine Jason (Steve Burton) is going to find himself in the hot seat. He’s known for months that Michael is the real father of Sasha’s baby, and yet, Jason has gone along with this convoluted lie that he’s the father in a twisted way to help make sure Michael doesn’t lose custody of his other children. In the process of crafting this web of deceit, he’s betrayed two of the most important people in his life, who he considers family — Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright).

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Sonny and Carly have been in the dark about their unborn grandchild, and their best friend has been lying about it to their face. Carly and Jason, in particular, don’t make a habit of deceiving each other, so we can imagine they soon will have a contentious one-on-one conversation. Considering they’ve bumped heads over the last few months over Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna), we have to wonder what kind of hit this Sasha news will do to their relationship. We ultimately assume they’ll be okay, but it could be rocky between them for a while.

We not-so-ironically think Jason’s biggest showdown will be between him and Michael. Jason may be Michael’s uncle and closest confidant, and Jason may have gone along with this lie with Sasha to protect Michael, but Jason and Sasha have also gotten rather close in Michael’s absence. The duo has shared some rather tender moments, and we assumed something romantic could kick off between them any moment. Even with Michael back in town, we can’t rule out the possibility that a #Jasha romance is on the horizon.

Rory Gibson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Let’s say Jason and Sasha do get even closer. We can’t picture a world where Michael will be happy with that. Heck, he’s furious with his Uncle Drew (Cameron Mathison) for being in a relationship with his soon-to-be ex Willow, so Michael would likely be unhappy to have his other uncle involved with yet another mother of his child. So if Jason realizes he can’t fight his attraction to Sasha and wants to be with her, Michael and Jason could have an ugly confrontation in the future.

Having said all of that, we’ll be the first to admit that Jason carrying on in a relationship with Sasha now that Michael is back in Port Charles would be against the loyal Jason we’ve come to know over the years. However, considering we would have never thought Jason would have taken part in this Sasha lie to begin with, and still question his statement about Anna (Finola Hughes) knowing him better than Carly, Jason’s been making a few moves that have shocked us since his umpteenth return from the dead.

