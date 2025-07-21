General Hospital spoilers: Anna reopens an investigation and puts Josslyn at risk?

What started out as General Hospital’s Anna (Finola Hughes) looking out for her granddaughter, Emma (Braedyn Bruner), is slowly morphing into Port Charles’ top cop trying to see what the WSB is up to.

From the moment Professor Dalton (Daniel Goddard) arrived in town and it appeared he and Emma were drawn to each other (in a non-romantic capacity on Emma’s end), Anna made it her mission to learn more about Dalton, feeling there was something suspicious about him. Anna also believes that Dalton is somehow tied to the trouble Emma found herself in while in California.

Trying to get to the bottom of things, Anna first went to Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna). She hoped her former WSB colleague would give her some insight into Dalton and inform her if the agency was looking into the professor. Unfortunately for her, Jack shut her line of questioning down and dismissed her as an overly concerned grandmother. That, of course, did nothing but make Anna even more suspicious.

Eden McCoy, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

She then turned to Jason (Steve Burton) and asked him to use his resources to do some digging into Dalton for the sake of not only Emma, but Josslyn (Eden McCoy) too, as she was now working for him. Jason loves Carly (Laura Wright) and all of her kids, so he was more than ready to grant Anna’s request.

Fast forward to the General Hospital episode airing on July 18, and Anna tasked Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) to look into Vaughn (Bryce Durfee). Knowing the newcomer has been hanging with Emma and Josslyn and having done a background check on him, only for it to come clean, Anna had Dante follow him.

It just so happens, Dante followed Vaughn as he and Josslyn were following Dalton’s contact, which led the two cops to correctly assume that Vaughn is a WSB agent and that Josslyn is likely one as well. Especially, since Carly filled Anna in on what she knows about Josslyn’s Easter Island trip and Josslyn’s dynamic with Vaughn.

With all that being said, we suspect the deeper Anna goes into this rabbit hole about the WSB, Vaughn and Josslyn, the more likely Anna may discover how Josslyn became a WSB agent. And if that happens, Anna certainly would stumble across the unsolved murder of Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober).

Jeff Kober, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Viewers will recall that Josslyn murdered the deranged criminal in part in self-defense, but largely because she was so enraged that he killed Dex (Evan Hofer). After doing the deed, instead of calling Jason or her mother, Josslyn called Jack to help her cover up the crime. He then prompted her to sign up for the WSB, which she did. So is Anna able to connect all the dots and suspect Josslyn killed Cyrus? Just maybe.

If so, what would that mean for Josslyn? Could she find herself in the hot seat and under investigation? That’s certainly possible, but Anna would probably need to get a confession out of Josslyn to prove anything, as Jack had Cyrus’ body and the evidence “taken care of.”