General Hospital spoilers: Turner forces Anna to betray a loved one?
Is ADA Turner going to turn up the heat on Anna?
General Hospital spoilers for Friday, June 27, say that Anna (Finola Hughes) is going to be facing a lot of hard questions from someone. The tough questions could come from a number of people, since Anna is currently juggling a lot of different issues involving people she’s close to.
But it’s most likely that it’s going to be ADA Turner (Nazneen Contractor) who is grilling Anna. Turner is out to get Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and put him away for good. And she may think that Anna is protecting Sonny, because she already thinks that Anna is protecting Jason (Steve Burton).
Sonny knows that Turner is gunning for him, which is why he’s trying so hard to push Natalia (Eva LaRue) to leave town. Natalia hasn’t turned over the evidence she has against Sonny to Turner yet, but Turner knows that she has someone on Sonny. Maybe Turner is going to try and find out if Anna knows what that evidence is and where it’s located.
It’s also possible that Turner wants Anna to help her take Sonny down. Sonny and Anna have a very complicated history but they’ve always had a mutual respect for each other. Because of that relationship, Turner may suspect that Anna has access to information that could give her leverage against Sonny.
Emma (Braedyn Bruner) could be a wedge that Turner uses to get Anna to help her. Emma has been in legal trouble in the past, and Turner knows she can use that against Anna because Anna would do anything to help her granddaughter overcome her past mistakes.
ADA Turner has been trying to nail Jason for the murder of Cyrus Renault as well, so she could try to kill two birds with one stone and take down Jason for murder, then use him to get evidence against Sonny. If she thinks that Jason would ever turn on Sonny she’s not as smart as she thinks she is.
But from a legal standpoint it would be a good strategy to try and offer Jason some sort of deal for Cyrus’ murder in order to get what she needs to put Sonny away for life. And she may think Anna is the key to doing that because she thinks that Anna and Jason have worked together to cover up Cyrus’ murder.
It may be someone else that has some tough questions for Anna Devane, but even if it’s not ADA Turner this time, Anna is going to have a hard time fending off Turner in her quest to get rid of Sonny Corinthos.
New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.
Sonya has been writing professionally for more than a decade and has degrees in New Media and Philosophy. Her work has appeared in a diverse array of sites including ReGen, The Washington Post, Culturess, Undead Walking and Final Girl. As a lifelong nerd she loves sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV and movies, as well as cultural documentaries. She is particularly interested in representation of marginalized groups in nerd culture and writes reviews and analysis with an intersectional POV. Some of her favorite shows include Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Sandman.
