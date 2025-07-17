General Hospital spoilers: Curtis outs Nina and Drew?

Is General Hospital’s Curtis (Donnell Turner) about to do what should have been done months (really a year) ago? If the hints dropped in the episode that aired on July 16 are any indication, then yep!

In the episode, Nina (Cynthia Watros) popped up at his Aurora office, claiming she wanted to join the “Anti-Sonny” bandwagon. He quickly surmised that her desire wasn’t of her own free will and blamed Drew (Cameron Mathison) for pressuring her. While he was correct that she was being pressured, she claimed it was someone else pulling the strings this time. As viewers know, the puppeteer in this case is Tracy (Jane Elliot), who is threatening to out Nina and Drew’s love affair if Nina doesn’t do her bidding.

While Curtis listened to Nina talk about not wanting to do anything to alienate Sonny again, and her apologies for roping Portia (Brook Kerr) further into a toxic dynamic with Drew, Curtis flashed back to a previous conversation he had with Nina in which she disclosed she slept with Drew shortly before the congressman pivoted his attention to her daughter.

Before the episode ends, Curtis develops this curious expression on his face and says, "Sometimes Nina, you have to betray a friend. It never feels good, but when you have no other choice, sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do."

Although she thinks he’s comforting her about betraying Sonny again, we think he was giving her a fair warning that he was going to publicly out her messy love affair with Drew. And while we usually don’t cosign a friend being disloyal, we’re in full support of this bombshell revelation making its rounds across Port Charles.

Curtis is desperate to humble Drew, tired of the manipulative hold the congressman has over his wife and the impact that’s having on his family. After the Jacinda plan didn’t work, outing Nina and Drew is the only card Curtis has left to play in an attempt to damage Drew’s credibility. Oh, and Nina should understand Curtis’ perspective since she outed the paternity of Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) baby in open court for the sake of Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

If our hunch is correct, we’re sad to say that even if the truth is revealed, we still think Willow would stick beside Drew. He has such an unhealthy hold on her that we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s able to dismiss the public outing as lies. Heck, if not that, Drew may shift the blame on Nina, and Willow could claim she wants nothing more to do with Nina for the umpteenth time.

We’ll say it again. We can’t stand Drew and we're eagerly waiting for his epic downfall. Unfortunately, while Curtis outing Nina and Drew may deflate Drew’s ego a bit, we’re not sure it will crush him like the roach he is in Port Charles.