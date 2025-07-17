The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick becomes the new Victor thanks to Cane?

And just like that on The Young and the Restless, suspicion for Damian’s (Jermaine Rivers) murder is starting to shift a bit toward Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Despite Cane (Billy Flynn) being the only one spotted with Damian’s dead body and Cane having a pretty solid motive for wanting Damian dead, in the episode airing on July 16, Nick was stunned to find the murder weapon in his sleeping car on the train.

As the episode picked up on July 17, Nick informed Chance (Conner Floyd) of the planted piece of evidence and pointed the finger at Cane for being behind the shady move. Even as Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), who was standing nearby, and Chance doubted that Cane went through the trouble of setting up Nick, the Newman heir was convinced that Cane or Cane’s assistant, Carter (Vincent Stalba), is trying to frame him for a homicide. Furthermore, Nick points to all the secrecy behind Cane and Aristotle Dumas as proof that Cane may not be this innocent bystander.

Billy Flynn and Jermaine Rivers, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

When Nick later passes along updates about all that’s happened to Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), the patriarch and matriarch of the Newman clan are stunned. Interestingly enough, though, Victor agrees Nick is being set up but doubts Cane is behind it. The Mustache can’t buy that a man who was so careful to craft a new identity and plot against Genoa City power players in the last six years would be so reckless as to commit murder. Nick, however, maintains his theory, and carrying the momentum of outrage with him, he runs into Cane.

Nick and Cane do a lot of posturing and hurl accusations at each other. But it’s Nick’s words that stood out to us most. He informed Cane, "I don’t know what game you’re playing, but trust me, you will lose. You came after the wrong guy and family. But from now on, you come at me man to man, you hear me?"

As if those words from Nick weren’t ominous already, he finishes off his rant telling Cane, "But trust me, you’re gonna wish you were the one who was dead."

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, we once speculated that although Victor continues to show he’s as cunning as ever, that one of his children would start to really emerge as his true successor in ruthlessness and chaos. While we suggested there was a good chance this person could be Adam (Mark Grossman), we ultimately settled on Victoria (Amelia Heinle). We suspected that in the wake of Cole’s (J. Eddie Peck) death, something would unlock inside of her that made it clear who her father is.

Now we bypassed Nick in the discussion, largely because he’s traditionally spent his time in Genoa City being the “good guy,” trying to do whatever he could to prove he was a more upstanding guy than his father.

Plus, Nick has a hot temper, which doesn’t necessarily bode well if you’re trying to be a masterful tactician like the Newman Enterprises founder. However, is Nick about to prove us wrong? Is he about to show everyone, especially Cane, that a "new Victor" is waiting in the wings?

We have to say, Nick’s final words for Cane in the episode from July 17 certainly sent chills down our spines, as they could have come out of Victor’s mouth years ago in his feuding with Jack (Peter Bergman), Ian (Ray Wise), Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) and the list goes on. Additionally, with Victor and Nick closer than ever these days, it’s not hard to imagine Victor providing some close guidance to his son to help him keep his temper in check and to methodically think through a mental game of chess with Cane.

On a final note, we have a hunch that both Nick and Cane will find themselves cleared of murder charges eventually, and that their real showdown could be in Genoa City as they take their battle to the corporate world.