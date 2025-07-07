The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon tries to help Phyllis by doing something truly shocking?

As history has shown The Young and the Restless’ viewers, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has a habit of being her own worst enemy.

While she has proven to be a brilliant businesswoman, expert hacker and usually has a unique knack for reading people, there are occasions when she lets her impulsivity, selfish ambition and scheming get her into trouble. Although you’d think she’d learn her lessons over the years, her new, relentless desire to work with Cane (Billy Flynn) spells trouble.

Now to be fair, on some level, we can understand Phyllis wanting to revive her professional life with Cane. Arguably since Diane (Susan Walters) returned from the dead, Phyllis has been unable to get back on her feet in terms of her career. She faced an uncomfortable situation at Chancellor-Winters, was fired by Billy (Jason Thompson) from Abbott-Chancellor and then terminated by Billy again from Abbott Communications.

With Billy and Phyllis no longer on good terms, she has no pathway into one of the big corporations in Genoa City at the moment. Diane would never allow Jack (Peter Bergman) to hire Phyllis back at Jabot, Victor (Eric Braeden) has never liked Phyllis (so he’s unlikely to hire her at Newman) and Lily (Christel Khalil) won’t entertain working with Phyllis at Winters.

Billy Flynn, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Knowing all of that, it’s easy to imagine why Phyllis would want to work with Cane. She’s never burned a bridge with him, he’s a billionaire and he’s on a quest to take over Genoa City. Literally, the man wants to control the major businesses in town (we fail to understand how that’s even possible at this juncture, but we digress).

However, as Sharon (Sharon Case), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and others have noted, this version of Cane seems different. Sharon even warned Phyllis about trying to work with him, but Phyllis continues to ignore her own gut and pursue a position within his organization.

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on July 7, Nick (Joshua Morrow) speaks with Phyllis one-on-one and implores her to wake up and pay attention. He urges her to pick a side in this looming corporate battle to come, and he clearly wants her to pick the side of those who will oppose Cane. Considering it looks as if Nick and Sharon will again try to get through to Phyllis later in the week, it seems as if Nick’s words fall flat with Phyllis.

Michelle Stafford and Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

This brings us to our overall point. We can’t help but think that with Phyllis and Sharon attempting to be friends these days, Sharon may do something truly shocking to help lure Phyllis away from Cane. What might that be? Well, if we had to guess, Sharon may soon offer Phyllis a job working at Cassidy First Technology.

The idea of the two working together isn’t a completely novel one to us, as we’ve previously floated the idea. They may have spent decades loathing each other, but them working together could be mutually beneficial.

From Phyllis’ perspective, working with Sharon gets her away from working with Cane and his sinister plot, while also giving her a position at a company where she doesn’t have bad blood. From Sharon’s point of view, she could really use Phyllis’ skillset, especially with Mariah (Camryn Grimes) spiraling about whatever she did while away in Europe.

Let’s say Sharon does offer Phyllis a job though, would Phyllis really take it? Despite Phyllis claiming she’s a different woman these days, old habits die hard. So, we suspect she would choose the more problematic route with Cane. But considering this is all a theory at this point, we’ll just have to keep watching to see what happens.