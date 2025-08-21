How to watch King and Conquerer online or on TV from around the world

A new historical epic TV series premieres this weekend in the form of King and Conqueror, which enjoys its first episode on Sunday, August 24.

Set during the 11th century, King and Conqueror dramatizes the power struggle for the English crown between William the Conqueror and Harold Godwinson, who turned from allies to bitter rivals and then to battlefield foes.

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars as the Norman king while Happy Valley's James Norton plays the Anglo-Saxon with a cast rounded out by Clémence Poésy, Eddie Marsan and Emily Beecham.

Early promotional materials promise historical drama, big battles and some scenic landscapes too.

So here's how to watch King and Conqueror online or on TV from around the world when it comes out.



How to watch King and Conqueror in the US

Viewers in the US will be able to watch King and Conqueror on Prime Video, which picked up the rights to air the series in the US.

Amazon hasn't announced whether it'll air the series when it lands in the UK, or at some point afterwards, which suggests it'll be the latter.

You can watch Prime Video if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, and this costs $13.99 per month or $139 per year.

How to watch King and Conqueror in the UK

The quickest way to watch King and Conqueror in the UK is via iPlayer. Every single episode of the season will land on the BBC's free streaming service on Sunday, August 24 at exactly 6am in the morning.

You can also watch the series on BBC One if you'd rather see it on TV. The first episode airs on Sunday, August 24 at 9:10pm and the second at 9:30pm the day after. The remaining episodes will air weekly from Sunday, August 31.

How to watch King and Conqueror in Australia

SBS has confirmed that it's set to broadcast King and Conqueror in Australia, across its channel SBS and streaming service SBS On Demand.

However the broadcaster hasn't said when the series will release, only implying that Australian viewers will have to wait a little while.

How to watch King and Conqueror everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch King and Conqueror, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!