King and Conqueror: cast, plot and everything we know

James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will fight for the English throne in King and Conqueror, a "ground-breaking" new historical drama.

The eight-part series will tell the story of the rivalry between William, Duke of Normandy, and Harold, Earl of Wessex, and their battle for the crown in 1066.

Written by Michael Robert Johnson (Sherlock Holmes, The Frankenstein Chronicles) and with the opening episode directed by Baltasar Kormákur (Trapped, Everest, Adrift) the drama will explore a turbulent time in English history.

After years of political manoeuvring, Harold (Norton) claimed the throne of England following the death of Edward Confessor in January 1066, but William (Coster-Waldau) believed the title was rightfully his.

The eight-part CBS Studios drama will premiere on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer in the the UK, with Norton serving as an exec producer and Coster-Waldau set to direct an episode.

“In the UK we learn about William the Conqueror, the Battle of Hastings and King Harold’s gruesome death in our school history lessons – but those headlines are all most of us can remember," says Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition.

"King and Conqueror will bring Harold and William to life, depicting their lives, loves and families, and the gripping, high stakes power game that led to their fateful meeting in 1066. With incredible talent both in front of and behind the camera, I cannot wait for this exciting project to be realised.”

King and Conqueror is due to start filming in Iceland in 2024, which means it probably won't be on our screens until early 2025. We can't wait!

It will premiere on BBC and the BBC iPlayer in the UK and it will be distributed outside of the UK by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays William, Duke of Normandy (Image credit: BBC)

King and Conqueror plot

The series is expected to culminate in the Battle of Hastings in October 1066, but a press release hints the eight-part drama might go back through years of history that preceded that crucial moment to explore the roots of Harold and William's rivalry...

"King and Conqueror is the story of a clash that defined the future of a country – and a continent – for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea.

"Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the British throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown."

King and Conqueror cast

Harold, Earl of Wessex, will be played by James Norton, who starred in Little Women a hit adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's iconic 19th century novel. Norton has also starred in hit British dramas such as Happy Valley, where he starred opposite Sarah Lancashire as the villainous Tommy Lee Royce. His other small screen credits include War & Peace, Grantchester and The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is most famous for playing Jamie Lannister in hit fantasy series Game of Thrones, for which he received two primetime Emmy nominations. He's also appeared in numerous films in his native Denmark and Scandinavia, including Headhunters and A Thousand Times Good Night.

There are no other confirmed cast at this stage, but we'll be sure to update this page as soon as there's any news...

King and Conqueror trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but watch this space !