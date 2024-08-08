A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: cast, plot and everything we know about the Game of Thrones series

George R.R. Martin's books continue to provide new Game of Thrones material for HBO, as the network is prepping another prequel series to its popular franchise: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Since Game of Thrones ended, HBO has been working to keep that world on TV. The first prequel series to make it to air was House of the Dragon, which has become quite popular among viewers over its two seasons (creating an agonizing wait for House of the Dragon season 3). A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is going to be a different kind of series, with potentially a little less machinations for the Iron Throne and exploring more of Westeros.

We'll explain, as well as share other key details of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, directly below.

There is no confirmed release date for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms at this time. However, a preview video of what is coming to Max in the next year revealed that the series is expected to premiere in 2025.

Though it was included in a Max video, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an HBO original drama, so it will be shown on the HBO cable channel as well as being available on Max for US audiences. While not confirmed, we’d expect that it’ll air on Sky Atlantic in the UK, as other Game of Thrones and HBO shows tend to do.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms cast

Leading A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms as the titular knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (aka Dunk) will be Peter Claffey. This is Claffey's biggest role in his career to date, though he has appeared in Bad Sisters, Wreck and Vikings: Valhalla.

Playing Dunk's squire Egg is Dexter Sol Ansell. Ansell's most notable credit thus far in his career was playing young Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Here is the rest of the confirmed cast:

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms plot

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on Maritn's novella The Hedge Knight. Ira Parker is serving as the showrunner for the series. Here is the official synopsis:

"A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms trailer

An official trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms hasn't been shared yet, but the first footage of the show was included in the Max coming soon video that we mentioned above. Check it out right here: