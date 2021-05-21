'Dalgliesh' — release date, cast, trailer and all you need to know

Dalgliesh is returning to our screens in a brand new adaptation for Channel 5 and Acorn TV. The six-part series is based on the detective series of novels by P. D. James and sees Bertie Carvel in the title role as the enigmatic detective Adam Dalgliesh.

The fictional detective has appeared on TV many times before, most famously portrayed by Roy Marsden in a string of stories for ITV.

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director of Acorn Media Enterprises says: "Acorn Media Enterprises is thrilled to work with Channel 5, New Pictures, and all3media international to commission new adaptations of P. D. James beloved Dalgliesh Mysteries. Acorn TV subscribers around the world are sure to love these contemporary adaptations starring Bertie Carvel as the iconic detective.”

Here's everything we know about Dalgliesh so far...

A release date Dalgliesh hasn't been confirmed yet, but filming began in December 2020 so hopefully we won't have long to wait!

What is the plot of Dalgliesh?

Dalgliesh is being adapted from the novels Shroud For A Nightingale, The Black Tower, and A Taste For Death. Set in the 1970s, the series follows Adam Dalgliesh, who is still grieving his wife’s death as he solves unusual murders and reveals buried secrets.

The first story Shroud For A Nightingale follows the young women of Nightingale House, where they're taught how to care for the sick. But when a student is killed, it's up to Dalgliesh to find out what happened and bring the killer to justice.

Meanwhile, the The Black Tower is a dark investigation into a care home for disabled people, where its revealed the "caring" community are hiding dark secrets. Finally, A Taste For Death sees two bodies at St. Matthews Church Paddington, one a homeless pensioner and the other a Minister of the Crown, which forces Dalgliesh to uncover dark and dangerous family secrets.

Roy Marsden as Adam Dalgliesh in the classic ITV series. (Image credit: ITV)

Who stars in the series?

So far only Bertie Carvel is the only name who's been confirmed, but we'll keep you updated when the rest of the cast has been announced.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — but watch this space!