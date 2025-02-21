Department Q: cast, plot and everything we know

Department Q is a Netflix cop drama based on the books by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen. The crime series follows top homicide detective Carl Morck, played by The Imitation Game’s Matthew Goode, who is burdened by guilt after a violent attack left an officer dead and his partner paralyzed. His confidence shattered, Carl is happy when he’s tasked with setting up a new cold case department called Department Q, as he realizes it’s little more than a PR exercise and he’s happy to be sidelined. But after a while his instincts kick back in and Department Q, which is filled with misfits and mavericks, becomes an unlikely force to be reckoned with. Sounds like the Netflix version of Slow Horses doesn't it?

Other cast of Department Q include, Kelly Macdonald, James Sives, Shirley Henderson, Leah Byrne, Chloe Pirrie and Mark Bonnar. Here’s everything we know about the Netflix series so far…

The main cast in Department Q. (Image credit: Netflix)

Department Q will launch worldwide on Netflix in 2025. We'll update on the release date as soon as we get it so do check back.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet. If and when one is released, we’ll add it to this page.

Department Q plot

Department Q follows DCI Carl Morck, who was a brilliant homicide detective but blames himself for a terrible incident that ruined the lives of two of his colleagues. That’s why, on his return to work, he’s surprised to receive a promotion, setting up Department Q to look into cold cases. Carl soon realises that the department is nothing more than a box-ticking operation but is happy to while away the hours doing very little police work. However, he finds that one cold case is niggling away at him, and he can’t help but be intrigued. And soon it becomes all-consuming.

Department Q cast — Matthew Goode as DCI Carl Morck

Matthew plays the troubled detective Carl Morck in Department Q. He starred in the series The Good Wife, playing Finn Polmar, and in the final series of Downton Abbey. He’s also been in The Imitation Game, The King’s Man, The Discovery of Witches, The Duke, The Crown and The Hatton Garden Job.

Matthew Goode in A Discovery of Witches. (Image credit: Sky)

Who else is starring?

The Queen’s Gambit’s Chloe Pirrie is prosecutor Merritt Lingard while Alexej Manvelov is Akram, Carl’s assistant. Line of Duty’s Kelly Macdonald is Carl’s therapist Dr Rachel Irving and Leah Byrne is cop Rose. Mark Bonnar, Shirley Henderson, James Sives and Kate Dickie also star.

Department Q star Kelly Macdonald in Line of Duty. (Image credit: World Productions - Photographer: Steffan Hill)

Behind the scenes, locations and more on Department Q

Department Q was filmed in Edinburgh in 2024. Written by Scott Frank, Chandni Lakhani, Stephen Greenhorn and Colette Kane, the series has been produced by Left Bank Pictures for Netflix.