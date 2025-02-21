Department Q: cast, plot and everything we know
Department Q is a Netflix crime drama starring Matthew Goode and Kelly Macdonald.
Department Q is a Netflix cop drama based on the books by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen. The crime series follows top homicide detective Carl Morck, played by The Imitation Game’s Matthew Goode, who is burdened by guilt after a violent attack left an officer dead and his partner paralyzed. His confidence shattered, Carl is happy when he’s tasked with setting up a new cold case department called Department Q, as he realizes it’s little more than a PR exercise and he’s happy to be sidelined. But after a while his instincts kick back in and Department Q, which is filled with misfits and mavericks, becomes an unlikely force to be reckoned with. Sounds like the Netflix version of Slow Horses doesn't it?
Other cast of Department Q include, Kelly Macdonald, James Sives, Shirley Henderson, Leah Byrne, Chloe Pirrie and Mark Bonnar. Here’s everything we know about the Netflix series so far…
Department Q release date
Department Q will launch worldwide on Netflix in 2025. We'll update on the release date as soon as we get it so do check back.
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet. If and when one is released, we’ll add it to this page.
Department Q plot
Department Q follows DCI Carl Morck, who was a brilliant homicide detective but blames himself for a terrible incident that ruined the lives of two of his colleagues. That’s why, on his return to work, he’s surprised to receive a promotion, setting up Department Q to look into cold cases. Carl soon realises that the department is nothing more than a box-ticking operation but is happy to while away the hours doing very little police work. However, he finds that one cold case is niggling away at him, and he can’t help but be intrigued. And soon it becomes all-consuming.
Department Q cast — Matthew Goode as DCI Carl Morck
Matthew plays the troubled detective Carl Morck in Department Q. He starred in the series The Good Wife, playing Finn Polmar, and in the final series of Downton Abbey. He’s also been in The Imitation Game, The King’s Man, The Discovery of Witches, The Duke, The Crown and The Hatton Garden Job.
Who else is starring?
The Queen’s Gambit’s Chloe Pirrie is prosecutor Merritt Lingard while Alexej Manvelov is Akram, Carl’s assistant. Line of Duty’s Kelly Macdonald is Carl’s therapist Dr Rachel Irving and Leah Byrne is cop Rose. Mark Bonnar, Shirley Henderson, James Sives and Kate Dickie also star.
Behind the scenes, locations and more on Department Q
Department Q was filmed in Edinburgh in 2024. Written by Scott Frank, Chandni Lakhani, Stephen Greenhorn and Colette Kane, the series has been produced by Left Bank Pictures for Netflix.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Anita Dobson goes from EastEnders to being a Father Brown murder suspect today: 'Eunice is tough'
Netflix has just got season 2 of a 100% Rotten Tomatoes-rated sci-fi animated series that's been incredibly hard to find