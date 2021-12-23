'A Discovery of Witches' season 3: release date, cast, plot, interviews, and all we know about the third and final series

'A Discovery Of Witches' season 3'A Discovery Of Witches' season 3 will see an all-action final showdown for witch Diana and vampire Matthew. will see a huge final showdown for witch Diana and vampire Matthew.

In A Discovery Of Witches season 3 the stakes have never been higher for witch Diana Bishop and her vampire husband, Matthew de Clermont, when the third and final series gets underway. Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode again play the pair while Jacob Ifan plays Matthew's evil son Benjamin. They are joined by Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore, Adelle Leonce as Phoebe Taylor, Steven Cree as Gallowglass de Clermont, Toby Regbo as Jack Blackfriars, Peter McDonald as Baldwin de Clermont, Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop and Owen Teale as Peter Knox.

You can enjoy the series from early January, so here's all we can tell you about A Discovery Witches season 3, plus actors Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode give their take in this thrilling final season...

A Discovery Of Witches season 3 launches in the UK on Sky Box Sets and NOW from Friday Jan. 7 2022, also airing weekly on Sky Max and Sky Showcase from Friday 7 Jan at 9pm. We will update the US and worldwide air date of A Discovery of Witches series 3 as soon as we hear.

Is there 'A Discovery Of Witches' season 3 trailer?

A trailer for A Discovery Of Witches season 3 has been released by Sky. Take a look at all the tense supernatural action below.

'A Discovery Of Witches' season 3 plot — Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer reveal all

In A Discovery Of Witches season 3, star-crossed lovers vampire Matthew de Clermont and witch Diana Bishop, who’s now pregnant with twins, return to the present day after hiding out in Elizabethan London during season 2. They immediately face tragedy, however, when Diana’s beloved Aunt Em is killed by evil witch leader Peter Knox.

Determined to avenge Em’s death, Diana knows she must turn her power into a destructive purpose, something she’s previously resisted. With enemies joining forces, it’s also a race against time to find the Book of Life and overthrow the all-powerful Congregation, so that she and Matthew can raise their new family in peace.

"We’re wrapping up the trilogy, so there is a lot that my character navigates this series,’ says Teresa Palmer who plays Diana. ‘You see her move through grief, celebration, excitement and joy, and there’s also a lot of danger!"

However, the danger that Diana and Matthew don’t reckon on is the return of Matthew’s evil, long-lost vampire son Benjamin (Jacob Ifan), who turns out to be their biggest threat of all. Vengeful Benjamin has been lying in wait, but is finally ready to gather his Congregation allies and put his long-held plot to destroy Matthew and Diana into action.

"Benjamin is part of Matthew’s dark past," reveals Matthew Goode who plays vampire Matthew Clermont. "‘Benjamin is someone who Matthew sired centuries and centuries ago. He wants revenge because Matthew threw him out of the family and Iet him suffer for hundreds of years. This series is the crux of the story, so there’s an awful lot that happens!"

Teresa Palmer adds: "Benjamin poses a real threat to everyone,’ adds Palmer. ‘He’s dark and cunning and shows no empathy. He tortures women, he’s on a really dark path, and he has to be stopped."’

In 'A Discovery of Witches' season 3, Diana and Matthew attend the funeral of Aunt Em. (Image credit: Sky)

Teresa Palmer on playing Diana Bishop as a mum

Teresa Palmer says she'll have fond memories of playing Diana, especially the scenes this season when she gives birth to the couple’s twins, Phillip and Rebecca, who are part witch, part vampire.

"The twins arrive in the middle of all this pandemonium. So, unlike normal parents whose focus gets to be solely on their new babies, Diana and Matthew are also dealing with these really high stakes," she explains.

"One of the most exciting parts of season three is that we get to see Diana and Matthew as parents. As a mother myself I was really excited to delve into this world. There’s just a real humanity to becoming parents for the first time – it’s messy and vulnerable."

Matthew Goode on how the back story plays out in season 3 especially with 'blood rage'

Matthew Goode says: "Back the 18th century, Marcus Whitmore (Edward Bluemel) went completely mad and he sort of created a new family in New Orleans, all of whom would have been infected with blood-rage or would have been the carriers. And so when Matthew found out what was going on, he went over there and killed an awful lot of them. And it’s something that has haunted him and it is something that he has lived with every day of his life. There’s a scene where he goes and sees the head vampire in New Orleans called Ransome, and there’s a bit of a showdown and he’s told by Ransome that if he doesn’t remember every single one of the victims, they’ll kill him. True to his word, he is able to. So, it’s quite nice that he’s able to, it’s been a heavy weight upon Matthew. Therefore we create a scion which is what’s necessary to try and take on the Congregation. I have a funny history to New Orleans which actually involves my father, we filmed there once and had quite a lot of fun.?

"Blood-rage is a disease of the blood where once it’s been contracted you cannot control your emotions and you sort of become a highly volatile murderer. It’s something that Philippe used against Matthew, and he would rile him up and that’s why Matthew became the family assassin. Matthew is quite a skilled warrior anyway, but in that state there’s almost nothing that he wouldn’t be able to do or no one he wouldn’t be able to kill. So yes, you lose control of yourself as a vampire which makes you very dangerous."