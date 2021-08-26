'Funny Girl' with Gemma Arterton — everything you need to know about this comedy drama set in the 1960s

Funny Girl will take you back to the world of comedy in the Swinging Sixties which was of course thoroughly male-dominated. Most stand-ups were in the mould of Bernard Manning telling their old-fashioned and crude mother-in-law jokes in smoke-filled theatres, pubs, and working men's clubs, and the majority of TV sitcoms had male leads too.

Think Steptoe and Son and Till Death Us Do Part. It would have been near impossible for a woman to become the biggest star in comedy at the time, yet that's just the journey that talented Barbara Parker, played by Gemma Arterton, takes in Funny Girl. Based on the bestselling novel Funny Girl by Nick Hornby, Funny Girl follows the amusing and emotional adventures of Barbara Parker from Blackpool as she hits the big time and achieves unlikely comedy success in the 1960s by becoming a major TV sitcom star.

So here's all we know so far about Sky's new comedy-drama Funny Girl...

Funny Girl is coming to Sky in 2022 as it's only just started filming. We assume this Sky Originals comedy drama will either be on new channel Sky Max or Sky Comedy. We will of course update with US and international news on Funny Girl when we hear. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.

Is there a Funny Girl trailer?

There's no trailer yet for Funny Girl as the prodcution has only just started. We can't wait to see all the 1960s comedy glory so we will definitely post as soon as one arrives.

What is the plot of Funny Girl?

In Funny Girl it’s the height of the Swinging Sixties and Barbara Parker has just been crowned Miss Blackpool. She wants more out of life however than just being a beauty queen in a seaside town. Barbara wants to be someone famous! The bright lights of London are calling, and she sets off to find out who that someone is.

The London that Barbara arrives in isn't as quite as swinging as the one she’d heard about or seen on TV. After a series of setbacks, Barbara soon finds herself in unfamiliar territory — going for an audition for a TV comedy show. Barbara’s uncompromising northern wit proves to be just what the show has been missing. She gets the role and becomes part of a ground-breaking new sitcom which has an impact on British comedy for decades to come...

Funny Girl cast — Gemma Arterton on playing Barbara Parker

Gemma Arterton stars in Funny Girl as Barbara Parker — bold, brash, beautiful, and a force of nature who's ready London by storm, going from a Blackpool beauty queen to a TV comedy superstar.

Being a woman in the largely male environment of British comedy in the 1960s has many challenges, but as Barbara ‘finds her funny’ she re-defines the prevailing attitude to funny women and in the process, reinvents herself.

Gemma Arterton says: “It’s a heart-warming story of an ambitious woman with a dream of making people laugh – it’s going to be something special. It’s an honour to be working with such an incredible team and be reunited with my first ever director, Oliver Parker.”

Gemma got her big breakthrough as a Bond girl in the 2007 film Quantam Of Solace alongside Daniel Craig as 007. She then went on to star in major films such as Tamara Drewe and Clash of The Titans in 2010. She's also an acclaimed stage actress and had a big hit with the west End musical production of Made In Dagenham.

Funny Girl cast — who else is starring

Joining Gemma Arterton in Funny Girl are Clare-Hope Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Arsher Ali (Ackley Bridge, Informer, The Missing) and Alexa Davis (White House Farm, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!). Their roles have yet to be announced so we will update in due course. We're also expecting further casting to be announced by Sky soon.

Funny Girl — behind the scenes

Funny Girl was adapted from the Nick Horny novel by comedy actress Morwenna Banks. Director of Comedy for Sky Studios, Jon Mountague, says: “With Morwenna Banks’ brilliant script, this was the perfect opportunity to bring a contemporary take on this inspiring story. Funny, smart and revealing — exactly what a Sky Original comedy should be, and we can’t wait.”

Funny Girl is directed by BAFTA nominee Oliver Parker. Among its executive producers are Gemma Arterton, Nick Hornby, Morwenna Banks, Andrea Calderwood, Gail Egan, Jessica Parker, and Jessica Malik. The series was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky, Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy at Sky Studios and Tilusha Ghelani, Commissioning Editor for Comedy at Sky Studios. It's produced by Potboiler and Rebel Park Productions, in association with Sky Studios.