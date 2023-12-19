Funny Woman season 2: cast, plot and everything we know

Funny Woman season 2 will catch up with lovable Barbara Parker, played again by Gemma Arterton. Barbara is a working-class woman from Blackpool who in Funny Woman series one managed to make her name in a major TV sitcom in the Swinging Sixties, despite being a woman in a hugely male-dominated world.

As we rejoin Barbara, who uses the stage name Sophie Straw, she’s finding that fame isn’t all it's cracked up to be and she desperately wants to make her own voice heard. But it’s not easy as a woman, particularly a beautiful one when the world sees you as little more than a comic muse.

Here’s everything you need to know about season two of the Sky Max comedy Funny Woman….

Funny Woman season 2 will air in the UK on Sky Max and NOW in 2024. As soon as a release date is announced in the UK and US we’ll update this page, so keep an eye on it.

Funny Woman season 2 plot

Funny Woman season 2 sees Barbara Parker frustrated as she's fed up with being the comic muse in old school comedy shows. She tries branching out into art house cinema in the hope it will be more progressive but finds that is not the case either. Undeterred and as determined as ever, Sophie decides to create her own comedy show where she can tell her own stories and get her authentic voice heard. We’re told, "She’s found her voice, and no one can stop her using it! She learns that the power is in the word".

Barbara Parker (Gemma Arteton) starts off with frustrations in Funny Woman series 2. (Image credit: Sky)

Funny Woman — season 1 recap (with spoilers)

Based on Nick Hornby’s bestselling book Funny Girl, series one of Funny Woman saw brash, brainy and beautiful Barbara leave Blackpool and move to London to make it as an actress. However, the 1960s were not the place for a woman to be taken seriously and she faced misogyny (and often worse) at every turn. But with her natural humour and lovable nature, Barbara soon forced her way into a mainstream TV sitcom and her alter-ego Sophie Straw was born. Barbara fell for her egotistic co-star Clive Richardson (Tom Bateman) but left him when he cheated on her. Eventually she realised she was meant to be with her kindly producer Dennis Mahindra (Arsher Ali).

Cast

Gemma Arterton, who plays lead character Barbara Parker again, shot to fame as Strawberry Fields in the Bond movie, Quantum of Solace. She’s also been in The Boat That Rocked, The Disappearance of Alice Creed, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Their Finest, Black Narcissus and The King’s Man.

Gemma Arterton as Barbara Parker, aka comedy star Sophie Straw (Image credit: Sky)

At the moment, other casting for Funny Woman season 2 is being kept tightly under wraps. Arsher Ali is likely to be back as producer Dennis while Morwenna Banks (who also wrote the series), Rupert Everett and Alistair Petrie may well return as Patsy, Brian Debenham and Ted Sargent. Tom Bateman played Sophie’s love interest Clive in series one, but given she dumped him it’s not clear if he’ll be back. David Threlfall and Rosie Cavaliero played Barbara’s father and aunt, George and Marie, so look out for them in season two as well. Keep an eye on this page and we’ll let you know when the confirmed cast is announced.

Gemma Arterton and Tom Bateman in Funny Woman series 1, but will he return for season 2? (Image credit: Sky)

Is there a trailer for Funny Woman season 2?

No, not at the moment, but if Sky releases one, we’ll post it on here so you can see Barbara back in action.