Cristóbal Balenciaga: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Cristóbal Balenciaga is a drama series that shows how the titular Spanish design maestro defied social conventions to revolutionise the world of fashion.

Balenciaga is now a household name in the fashion industry, but the wold famous designer actually rose from humble origins to become a global icon. It stars Alberto San Juan as the Spanish fashionista who defied his social status as the son of a seamstress and a fisherman and made his name by going toe-to-toe with fashion greats such as Chanel, Dior and Givency. Game of Thrones and The Tower star Gemma Whelan also stars as Times journalist Prudence Glynn.

Here’s everythhing you need know about the Disney+ series Cristóbal Balenciaga…

Cristóbal Balenciaga will premiere on Disney Plus on Friday January 19 2024 in the UK. The show is expected to be released on Hulu in the US but when this is confirmed, we’ll update you on here.

Is there a trailer for Cristóbal Balenciaga?

Disney Plus has released a Spanish trailer which has the background music of Edith Piaf's famous song Je Ne Regrette Rien. Although there are no English subtitles, you can see some of his stunning catwalk creations. Take a look below...

Cristóbal Balenciaga plot

The series starts with Cristóbal Balenciaga’s first Parisian Haute Couture collection in 1937. He’s left behind a successful career in Madrid but his designs don’t quite work in Paris, the fashion capital of the world where the likes of Dior and Chanel rule supreme. However, Cristóbal is not one to admit defeat and thanks to his relentless ambition and obsession with controlling every aspect of his life, he begins to define his style and climb to the top of the fashion ladder.

Cristóbal Balenciaga cast — Alberto San Juan as fashion designer Cristóbal Balenciaga

Playing the lead role of Cristóbal Balenciaga is Alberto San Juan. He’s previously starred in Sleep Tight, Other Side of the Bed, The King, Four’s a Crowd and Gran Reserva. El origen.

Alberto San Juan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gemma Whelan as Prudence Glynn

Gemma Whelan plays journalist Prudence. She’s best known for her role as Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones but has also been in Gulliver’s Travels, Threesome, The End of the F***ing World, Hetty Feather and Upstart Crow. She played Marian in Gentleman Jack and recently appeared in DI Ray and The Tower.

Gemma Whelan plays journalist Prudence Glynn in Cristóbal Balenciaga. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who else is starring?

Cristóbal Balenciaga also stars Belén Cuesta, Josean Bengoetxea, Cecilia Solaguren, Adam Quintero, Thomas Coumans, Anouk Grinberg, Gabrielle Lazure, Patrice Thibaud, Nine d'Urso and Anna-Victoire Olivier.