The Lady: cast, plot and everything we know

The Lady charts the rise and fall of Jane Andrews, the former royal dresser to the Duchess of York.

Mia McKenna-Bruce standing in front of a BAFTA branding board and smiling while wearing a smart grey dress with a zip up front and a big collar
Mia McKenna-Bruce will take on the role of former royal aide Jane Andrews. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Lady is a new four-part drama coming to ITV that charts the rise and fall of former royal dresser Jane Andrews, whose rags-to-riches fairy tale fell apart when she was convicted of murder.

Based upon true events surrounding Andrews’ story, the partly fictionalized drama will be produced by multi-award-winning independent production company, Left Bank Pictures, the same team behind Netflix hit The Crown.

The Lady release date

We are still waiting for an official release date from ITV, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

The Lady plot

The Lady follows the story of Jane Andrews, a young working-class girl who answered an advertisement in a magazine and to the astonishment of her friends and family, became the Duchess of York’s dresser at Buckingham Palace.

The official ITV synopsis reads: "Moving amongst the highest social circles in Britain, Jane managed to secure a place in the upper classes, only to lose her job with the Duchess after nine years of service.

"Still reeling from her fall from grace, Jane went on to meet charismatic businessman Thomas Cressman and fell deeply in love.

"Soon cracks began to develop in the romance Jane had pinned all her hopes on, with disastrous consequences."

Natalie smiling as she stands in front of a hotel entrance wearing a smart black suit jacket and big earrings.

Natalie Dormer will play Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Lady cast

BAFTA-winning actress Mia McKenna-Bruce (How To Have Sex) will take on the role of former royal aide Jane Andrews in the forthcoming 4-part drama.

Meanwhile, Natalie Dormer, who is best known for her starring role as Anne Boleyn in the first two seasons of The Tudors, has been cast to play Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

The series will also feature a stellar line-up of acting talent including Ed Speleers (Outlander, Downton Abbey) who will play Thomas Cressman, as well as Philip Glenister, Claire Skinner, Laura Aikman, Ophelia Lovibond, Mark Stanley, Daniel Ryan and Sean Teale.

Is there a trailer for The Lady?

Not yet, it is sadly a little too early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released by ITV we will add it to this guide.

Behind the scenes and more on The Lady

The Lady has been commissioned for ITV by Director of Drama, Polly Hill, and for BritBox by Commissioning Executive, Jess O’Riordan.

Polly Hill will oversee production on behalf of ITV, with Jess O’Riordan and Stephen Nye, Senior Commissioning Executive, overseeing for BritBox. Robert Schildhouse (President, BritBox North America & General Manager, BritBox International), Jess O’Riordan and Stephen Nye executive produce on behalf of BritBox and Polly Hill for ITV.

Debbie O’Malley (Payback, Humans, Harlots) has written all four scripts and will executive produce. Florence Haddon-Cave (Everything Now, Quiz, The Crown) will produce the series while the Executive Producers for Left Bank Pictures are Creative Director, Sian McWilliams, CEO Andy Harries and Rebecca Hodgson.

Award-winning director, Lee Haven Jones (The Feast, A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, Passenger) will direct the series and Sony Pictures Television will distribute The Lady internationally.

