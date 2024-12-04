Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes — everything we know about the drama

Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes is a Disney Plus drama that shows what happened to the innocent Brazilian man in 2005.

Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes is a Disney Plus drama series set immediately after the 2005 London terrorist bombings. It focuses on the manhunt for a group of would-be terrorists and shows how innocent Brazilian electrician Jean Charles de Menezes was accidentally killed as a result.

Written and executively produced by Jeff Pope (Four Lives, The Reckoning), who wrote Philomena, Little Boy Blue and Stan and Ollie, it shows how Jean Charles was mistaken for a terrorist and shot dead by armed police officers at Stockwell tube station in London on July 22, 2005. His parents and other relatives worked as consultants on the series, so it’s guaranteed to be an emotional watch.

Here's everything we know about Disney Plus drama Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes…

A well wisher pays tribute to Jean Charles de Menezes at a memorial near Stockwell tube station in London.. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The series Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes will air on Disney Plus. We’ll update this page when a date is announced.

Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes plot

Very little is know at the moment on how the Disney Plus drama Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes will play out other than it shows the aftermath of the London terrorist bombings in 2005 and how the Met police were searching for four men responsible for a later failed bombing on the transport network. Brazilian Jean Charles de Silva was then mistaken for a terrorist and shot dead by police marksmen at Stockwell underground station in London.

Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes cast

The cast for Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes has yet to be announced but keep an eye on this page and we’ll update it when names are released.

Is there a trailer?

No, but when one becomes available, we’ll add it to this page.

The real story behind Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes

Electrician Jean Charles de Silva e de Menezes was a Brazilian man who was living in London at the time of the London bombings on July 7, 2005, where terrorists killed 52 people. He was wrongly identified as part of a terror cell of four men that had made a failed bombing attempt on July 21, just weeks after the atrocity, and the next day was followed by armed officers as he walked to the station. His address, in a block of flats, had been written on a gym membership found inside one of the unexploded bags used by the failed bombers. When Jean Charles boarded a train, he was shot by police marksmen. His death provoked outcry and a catalogue of errors was discovered in the build-up to the shooting. The Met was found guilty of breaking health and safety laws and fined £175,000. No officers were prosecuted. An inquest into Jean Charles’ death returned an open verdict.