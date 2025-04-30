How to watch Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes online or on TV

A tragic event from 20 years ago has seen a TV adaptation in the new series Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes, which debuts on Wednesday, April 30.

Suspect dramatizes the killing of Jean Charles de Menezes who, in London in 2005, was mistaken for a terror suspect and shot dead on the London Underground.

Over the four episodes we'll see the events from various perspectives to understand Jean's story, why the police mistook him for a terrorist and what happened within law enforcement after the events that caused the truth to emerge.

If that sounds right up your street, you might be wondering how to watch Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes. It's not easy, as the show's only releasing in limited regions to begin with, but we'll hopefully find you a way.

How to watch Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes in the UK

If you live in the UK (or Ireland), you'll be able to watch Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes by using the streaming service Disney Plus. The show was created as an original for the platform and so won't air elsewhere.

All four episodes of Suspect will land at once on Wednesday, April 30.

If you're not already a subscriber to Disney Plus, then you can get on board for as little as £4.99 per month. That's for the ad-supported tier, and £7.99 per month will get you ad-free streaming.

How to watch Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes in the US

If you live in the US, you'll have to wait a little while to watch Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes because no release information has been provided for it in the US.

We could see the show come to either Disney Plus or Hulu, and we'll update you when and if release information for Suspect is provided.

How to watch Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes in Australia

As in the US, there's no word on when Suspect will air in Australia. We'll update you when that changes.

It's likely that the show will come to Disney Plus when it releases due to that being its release avenue in the UK.

How to watch Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes everywhere else

