Roofman: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Channing Tatum movie
The true crime story of the roofman gets a big screen adaptation.
While a lot of the true crime genre is made up of documentaries about grisly cases or unsolved mysteries, 2025 new movie Roofman looks to offer a little light-heartedness for fans.
Based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, Roofman features an all-star cast led by Channing Tatum and comes from an acclaimed director, making it one of the more noteworthy movies on the docket for the rest of the year.
If you’re interested in Roofman and want to find out more about the movie, read on below for all we know, including when the movie is coming out and available trailers.
Roofman release date
Roofman arrives exclusively in movie theaters this October, with the movie set to be released on October 10 in the US, and a week earlier in the UK on October 3.
The movie joins a busy October lineup, with other notable movies including The Smashing Machine, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Tron: Ares, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere and more.
Roofman cast
Channing Tatum stars as Jeffrey Manchester, the eponymous Roofman. Tatum’s most recent movies were the fan-favorite thriller Blink Twice and his cameo as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, a role he’s going to be reprising for Avengers: Doomsday.
Also starring in Roofman are:
- Oscar nominee Kirsten Dunst (Power of the Dog, Civil War)
- Emmy-winner Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline, Andor season 2)
- Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah, The Book of Clarence)
- Emmy nominee Juno Temple (Ted Lasso, Fargo)
- Melonie Diaz (Charmed, Fruitvale Station)
- Emmy winner Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black, The Residence)
- Lily Collias (Good One, Palm Trees and Power Lines)
- Jimmy O. Yang (Interior Chinatown, Crazy Rich Asians)
- Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, The Toxic Avenger)
Roofman plot
Based on a true story, here is the synopsis for Roofman, from a script by Derek Cianfrance and Kirt Gunn:
“Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester, a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys ‘R’ Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh, a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.”
Roofman trailer
Watch the trailer for Roofman right here:
Derek Cianfrance movies
Derek Cianfrance directs Roofman, which actually marks his first featuring directing gig since 2016; though he did direct the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True in 2020. Cianfrance had a run in the 2010s with some of the most talked about indie movies. Here’s a look at his full feature filmography to date:
- Brother Tied (1998)
- Blue Valentine (2010)
- The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
- The Light Between Oceans (2016)
Roofman behind the scenes
Paramount Pictures is the studio behind Roofman, made in association with Miramax, FilmNation Entertainment, Von Waaden Entertainment, A High Frequency, Hunting Lane, 51 Entertainment and Limelight Production.
Producers on the movie are Jamie Patricof, Lynette Howell Taylor, Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery, Dylan Sellers. Cianfrance and Tatum, meanwhile, are among the executive producers for the movie.
