Tron: Ares — plot, cast and everything we know

TRON: Ares is the third installment in the groundbreaking Disney sci-fi franchise, and it'll be taking us back to The Grid in 2025.

Following on from 2010's TRON: Legacy, TRON: Ares again sees the virtual and real world crossing over. This time around, a sophisticated Program (Ares) will cross over from the digital world to undertake a dangerous new mission.

Norweigan filmmaker Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge) has been drafted in to direct TRON: Ares. Of the project, he says: "I’m excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. ‘TRON: Ares’ builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid.”

Below, you can find everything we've learned so far about TRON: Ares so far, including the brief plot summary and the stars who are on board.

We don't have a precise TRON: Ares release date just yet. All we currently know is that the movie is slated to arrive at some point in 2025.

This news came when Disney gave us our first peek at the latest TRON flick. Star Jared Leto shared it online too: you can see the full version of the image below.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our round-up of the new movies releasing in 2024 which you can look forward to watching while you wait for more TRON: Ares news.

ARE YOU READY??TRON: ARES 2025See you on the grid… 🥏 @DisneyStudios pic.twitter.com/E7gNSxgEQ5February 29, 2024 See more

As a Disney movie, we presume TRON: Ares will eventually come to Disney Plus after its theatrical release.

TRON: Ares plot

Disney has given us a brief tease of what TRON: Ares will be about. Currently, we know that the movie revolves around a highly sophisticated Program called Ares.

They are sent from the digital world to our world, where Ares must undertake a dangerous mission which will mark humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

TRON: Ares cast

Jared Leto leads the cast of TRON: Ares. (Image credit: Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

The TRON: Ares cast is comprised of a number of stars. Chief among them is Jared Leto (Morbius), who plays the titular Program, Ares.

We don't know too much about any of the TRON: Ares cast beyond Leto's role, but below you can find a list of all the stars that we know are involved in the sequel:

Greta Lee (Past Lives, The Morning Show)

Evan Peters (American Horror Story, X-Men franchises)

Hasan Minhaj (The Daily Show, No Hard Feelings)

Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, White Noise)

Arturo Castro (Broad City, Narcos)

Cameron Monaghan (Shameless, Gotham)

Gillian Anderson (The X-Files, Sex Education)

Is there a TRON: Ares trailer?

Not yet! The only thing we've seen from TRON: Ares (at the time of writing) is the one first-look image Disney has revealed.

As and when a trailer arrives, we'll be sure to include it here.