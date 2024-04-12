Young Woman and the Sea: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Daisy Ridley movie

There are few types of movies that will get the heart stirring like an inspiring sports drama. Disney and mega producer Jerry Bruckheimer have one they're adding to the 2024 new movie lineup, Young Woman and the Sea, based on the true story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel.

Swimming is having its moment on the big screen in recent years. In 2023 Netflix debuted Nyad, which earned Annette Bening and Jodie Foster Oscar nominations for the story of Diana Nyad, who at 60 swam from Cuba to Florida. Then there was the 2022 movie The Swimmers about two sisters who escaped war-torn Syria to pursue their dream of competing in the Olympics. Young Woman and the Sea is continuing this trend.

Here is everything you need to know about Young Woman and the Sea.

Moviegoers can watch Young Woman and the Sea starting on May 31 exclusively in US and UK movie theaters.

Disney originally planned for Young Woman and the Sea to premiere on Disney Plus, but after reportedly strong reactions to test screenings, the switch was made to have it be shown first in movie theaters.

Young Woman and the Sea cast

Daisy Ridley trades in her lightsaber for a pair of goggles as she takes on the role of Trudy Ederle in Young Woman and the Sea. Ridley is no stranger to Disney, having worked on the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and expected to star in another Star Wars movie in the future. Outside of a galaxy far, far away, Ridley has been seen in Murder on the Orient Express, Chaos Walking, The Marsh King's Daughter and Sometimes I Think About Dying.

Also in the cast are Tilda Cobham-Hervey (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart), Stephen Graham (Boiling Point), Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve), Christopher Eccleston (True Detective season 4), Sian Clifford (Unstable), Jeanette Hain (The Whistleblower) and Glenn Fleshler (Fallout).

Young Woman and the Sea plot

Jeff Nathanson adapted the book, Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World by Glenn Stout. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"Daisy Ridley stars as the accomplished swimmer who was born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. Through the steadfast support of her older sister and supportive trainers, she overcame adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement — a 21-mile trek from France to England."

Young Woman and the Sea trailer

Watch the trailer for Young Woman and the Sea right here:

Joachim Rønning movies

Norwegian-born filmmaker Joachim Rønning broke out after his 2012 movie Kon-Tiki was nominated for what was then the Best Foreign Language movie at the Oscars. Since then he has had a close relationship with Disney, directing a number of movies for them prior to Young Woman and the Sea. Here is a full list of his feature directing credits to date:

Bandidas (2006)

Max Manus: Man of War (2008)

Kon-Tiki (2012)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019)

Rønning also directed two episodes of the Netflix original series Marco Polo and has another big project with Disney lined up, directing Tron: Ares.