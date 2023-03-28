Unstable: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Rob Lowe comedy

Unstable is a family affair in more ways than one. While the series focuses on an eccentric tech billionaire in a crisis needing help from his son, the series stars Rob Lowe and his son, John Owen Lowe.

One of spring TV's new offerings, Unstable debuts as a Netflix original series, hoping to become the next big comedy on the streaming service. A genre that Rob Lowe and other series creator, Victor Fresco (Andy Richter Controls the Universe, Santa Clarita Diet), have some experience with.

Here is everything you need to know about their latest venture, Unstable.

Unstable squeaks in just under the wire for what's new on Netflix in March, premiering on the streaming service March 30.

The series features eight episodes in its inaugural season, all of which are going to be available as of March 30.

Unstable plot

Here is the official synopsis for Unstable from Netflix:

"Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He's also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon is… none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?"

Unstable cast

Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Aaron Branch, Rachel Marsh and Emma Ferreira in a lab in Unstable (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Rob Lowe plays Ellis Dragon in Unstable. While Ellis has a mission to make the world a better place and has a belief in people, he is also an eccentric, narcissistic billionaire in the middle of a breakdown following the death of his wife.

After breaking out with roles in The Outsiders, St. Elmo's Fire and About Last Night, Lowe has become a key piece of many memorable comedies on the big screen, including Wayne's World and Tommy Boy, and on TV, most memorably on Parks & Recreation, but also The Grinder. Unstable is his second TV show currently airing, as he stars in 9-1-1: Lone Star. The new comedy is also his second Netflix project in 2023, following the movie Dog Gone.

Ellis' son Jackson, who attempts to help his father back to stable ground, is played by Rob Lowe's real-life son John Owen Lowe. Unstable is the most high-profile role of John Owen Lowe's career to date, whose previous credits include multiple episodes on The Grinder and a role in his dad's previous Netflix original movie, 2019's Holiday in the Wild. The younger Lowe has actually been more active behind the scenes, serving as a staff writer on 9-1-1: Lone Star since 2020.

Also part of the cast is Sian Clifford (Fleabag, See How They Run) as Ellis' chief financial officer Anna; Aaron Branch (Kenan) as Jackson's childhood friend Malcolm, who now works for Ellis; Emma Ferreira (Transplant) as Ruby, a scientist working for Ellis' company; Rachel Marsh (Before We Go) as Luna, another scientist working alongside Ruby; Tom Allen (Chad Goes Deep) and John Parr (Chad Goes Deep) as the Twins, who are on the company board and are trying to oust Ellis; and Fred Armisen (Portlandia) as Leslie, Ellis' mental health professional.

Unstable trailer

The Unstable trailer shows us the treat it looks to be to see Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe acting opposite one another, the former as a jokester and the latter as the straight-laced man. Watch the trailer directly below:

How to watch Unstable

Unstable is a Netflix original series, so a Netflix subscription is required to watch. There are multiple subscription options to choose from with Netflix, including an ad-supported plan if you want the cheapest option for the streamer.