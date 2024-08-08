The Hunting Party: release date, cast and everything we know about the Melissa Roxburgh series

There's a lot of buzz surrounding NBC's new drama, The Hunting Party, but there are precious few details regarding the series, which was a straight-to-order series pickup for the network back in February 2024. However, the series won't air until midseason.

The Hunting Party features several NBC family members including Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest), Sara Garcia (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) and Josh McKenzie (La Brea). Roxburgh is coming off her appearance on the CBS series Tracker. She has taken on several high-action roles in recent years and we fully expect to see her continue that trend in her new series.

Here's everything we know about The Hunting Party.

The Hunting Party is being held until midseason, so as soon as we learn of a release date we'll have it for you right here.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch NBC through DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The Hunting Party premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Hunting Party from NBC: "A high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist."

There's a trace of The Suicide Squad vibes in The Hunting Party, with a top-secret facility that's completely off the radar that houses some of the most dangerous people alive.

The Hunting Party cast

The Hunting Party cast includes Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest) as Rebecca "Bex", Sara Garcia (Ride, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Jennifer Morales, Patrick Sabongui (The Flash, Firefly Lane) as Ryan Hassani, Josh McKenzie (La Brea) as Shane Florence and Nick Wechsler (Revenge) as Oliver Odell, Bex's former partner at the FBI and the love of her life.

Kyra Leroux (Riverdale) will have a recurring role as Samantha Henderson, Bex's adopted daughter. Samantha is starting her first year of college and Bex is having trouble adjusting to not having her around.

The Hunting Party trailer

There's no trailer for The Hunting Party just yet, but we expect to see one soon. As soon as it shows up we'll have it for you right here.