Father Brown season 13: cast, plot and everything we know
A familiar face returns as Father Brown cracks more cases
Father Brown season 13 is on the way with a Father Brown first as they go for a trip to the seaside! Let's hope he's packed his trunks!
Filming recently completed on the new series, which sees Mark Williams return as the crime-busting clergyman based on the classic character created by GK Chesterton.
Mark says: "My Dad was a surveyor and taught me how to look at buildings, not just their architecture but how they were used, and why they were where they are. So one of the constant pleasures of filming Father Brown for me is the places we film in, and I always have the relevant Pevsner’s ‘Buildings of England’ book to hand.
"This year, our 13th, has been a great year for interesting locations. We have filmed in The Chateaux Impney a French fantasy in Droitwich, the little theatre in Chipping Norton (an ex Salvation Army Citadel), the wonderful 18th Century octagonal Crown Courts in Warwick and an atmospheric ex-Nunnery in Great Malvern with a glorious chapel by Ninian Comper.
"Also, The Fleece Inn in Bretforton which is a English pub time capsule, the spectacular Baroque church at Great Witley, and to top it off a selection of lovely stone Cotswold houses and churches. What a fabulous itinerary. And we filmed an episode at the seaside! Lucky lad, as my Dad would have said."
Here's everything we know about the new series...
Father Brown season 13 release date
Father Brown season 13 is likely to be released on BBC1 in January 2026, although this is still to be confirmed. It's likely to hit BritBox in the US around the same time.
Father Brown season 13 cast
Well the exciting news is Sorcha Cusack will be making a special return as Mrs McCarthy for the first episode! Mrs McCarthy is a great character so it will be nice to have her back. Mark Williams of course stars again as Father Brown.
Tom Chambers returns as Inspector Sullivan with Claudie Blakley as the new Mrs Isabel Sullivan, Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda and John Burton as Sergeant Goodfellow. Also back are Nancy Carroll as Lady Felicia, John Light as Hercule Flambeau, Lex Shrapnel as Father Lazarus, Roger May as Canon Fox and Kieran Hodgson as Father Lindsey.
The guest stars include Maureen Lipman, Julia Sawalha, Phil Daniels, Debra Stephenson, Davood Ghadami, Kevin Harvey, George Rainsford and Timothy Watson.
Father Brown season 13 plot
Teasing the plot, the BBC says: "The new Mr and Mrs Sullivan settle into married life and a new home, with Isabel thrilled to be welcomed into the Policeman’s Wives Society. Meanwhile, Brenda goes on a journey of self-empowerment as she covers the role of Parish Secretary and learns to drive with the help of Sergeant Goodfellow.
"Father Brown is tasked by Flambeau to visit Father Lazarus in prison, resulting in a deadly game of cat and mouse which ruffles the feathers of Canon Fox. With his consecration now looming, Bishop-Elect Fox plans to enact his revenge upon Father Brown, leaving Kembleford changed forever."
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet.
