'Transplant' season 2: release date and everything we know about the new season of the medical drama

After being on a production hiatus for over a year, Transplant is finally on its way back to American television. What was initially seen by some as a show to fill the airways during a programming void caused by COVID-19, the series has increasingly become a certified hit for NBC. This isn’t a surprise to Canadians, given the show has proven wildly successful on the CTV network.

So here’s everything we know about Transplant season 2.

The 13 episodes of Transplant season 2 kick off with the premiere on NBC Sunday, March 6, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. While fans of the show may be a bit disappointed that there won’t be more episodes than there was last season, they shouldn’t be disappointed by the stories set to be told based on the words of the cast and crew.

Here's a synopsis of what to expect when the first episode, "Guardrail," premieres:

"Bash's life is upended when he is reunited with a woman from his past."

Nora Guerch as Rania in 'Transplant' (Image credit: NBC Universal)

'Transplant' premise

Standing apart from the network’s other medical shows (Chicago Med and New Amsterdam), Transplant follows the lead character Bashir "Bash" Hamed, a Syrian doctor who relocates to Canada as a refugee of the Syrian civil war. Not only does he have the task of adjusting to a new environment, but he also has to rebuild his medical career starting as a resident at York Memorial Hospital in Toronto.

Season 2 of Transplant will pick up where the first season left off, with Dr. Hamed (Hamza Haq) and his colleagues trying to figure out what their professional futures look like following the stroke of the chief of medicine Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah). Additionally, viewers can expect to see Dr. Hamed continually try to adjust to his new life yet constantly be reminded of his past in Syria.

John Hannah as Dr. Jed Bishop in 'Transplant' (Image credit: NBC Universal)

'Transplant' cast

Fans of the show will be happy to know that the core cast returns for the second season. Hamza Haq reprises his role as Dr. Hamed, alongside Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Mags Leblanc, Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis, Sirena Gulamgaus as Amira Hamed, Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter, and John Hannah (The Mummy trilogy) as Dr. Jed Bishop. Filling out the show’s core is familiar face Torri Higginson, who plays nurse Claire Malone, and has been bumped up to a regular of the cast.

'Transplant' trailer

Courtesy of the Canadian network CTV, here is a first look at the new season Transplant. Will an unexpected arrival help or hinder Dr. Hamed's continued journey at York Memorial Hospital?

How to watch 'Transplant'

Once Transplant returns in March 2022, anyone with a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription or TV antenna will be able to tune in via their local NBC channel to watch. Also, subscribers to live TV streaming services like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV also have access to their local NBC channels (make sure you’re signed up for Sling TV Blue though).

Can’t watch it live? Subscribers to any of the above services can watch the latest episode of Transplant on the NBC website.

Cord cutters can catch up with Transplant by streaming it on Hulu, where the full first season is available.