Is there going to be a Malpractice season 3?

Malpractice season 2 saw Dr Norma Callahan (Helen Behan) and Dr George Adjei (Jordan Kouamé) from the Medical Investigation Unit (MIU) return for a brand new case - this time looking into the actions of Dr James Ford (Tom Hughes), a Psychiatric Registrar in a North Yorkshire hospital.
Just like the first season, this show was gritty, hard-hitting and binge-worthy drama at its very best. The series had me gripped from the very first episode, so now, like the rest of the country, I am desperate to know if the show will be renewed for a third season.
Here is everything we know...
Malpractice season 3 status
At the time of writing, there hasn't been an official announcement from ITV about a third season of Malpractice. However, there is hope for the show to return after the second series was met with rave reviews from viewers... just like the first season.
Malpractice season 1 had the most-watched launch episode of a new drama on ITV1 in 2023 with 6.7m viewers and has sold to more than 70 countries - so it is easy to see why the second season was commissioned, and also making it likely that a third will be on the way.
The first series followed the fallout for troubled A&E doctor Lucinda Edwards (Niamh Algar) as her treatment of a patient came into question and she was investigated by Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei of the Medical Investigation Unit (MIU).
And Helen and Jordan, who play Norma and George, recently told us that they think there is plenty of scope for more series of the show, which is written by real-life former medic Grace Ofori-Attah.
Helen said: "There are hundreds of fields in medicine, and therefore hundreds of areas where things can and do go wrong, so there is a wealth of opportunity for other stories where a patient has been let down."
While Jordan added: "There's so much that happens in this second series that I'd love to go deeper into and investigate a lot more, especially the George and Norma dynamic. Grace is a font of knowledge. We'll see what happens."
Why Malpractice season 2 was so good
The second season saw Dr James Ford torn between a new mother attending a routine postnatal check-up and the sectioning of a psychotic woman during a hectic on-call shift - and soon a devastating turn of events leaves new mum Rosie dead and James fighting for his job.
But as George and Norma are called in to investigate the case with the MIU, it soon turns out there are far bigger problems being covered up by the hospital's trust - and the further they dig, the more lives are lost and the more sickening secrets are unearthed.
If you need a refresher on exactly what happened in the second series, you can read our detailed episode recaps below.
As soon as ITV announces (fingers crossed) Malpractice season 3, we'll post the huge news right here, but in the meantime all episodes of Malpractice seasons 1 and 2 are on ITVX for you to stream.
