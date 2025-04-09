Grace season 6: cast and everything we know

Work on Grace season 6 is already underway as ITV plots another return to the darkest corners of Brighton's criminal underworld.

With Grace season 5 ending on another cliffhanger this spring, fans will be delighted to hear they won't have to wait that long for the next part of the story.



Indeed ITV bosses confirmed a sixth series of the show based upon the bestselling novels of Peter James before this year's fifth instalment had even been on our screens!

In a statement, the broadcaster's Drama Commissioner, Huw Kennair Jone,s said: "It's always exciting to return to Grace and the Brighton that Peter's brilliant stories evoke.

"That, coupled with the fantastic cast and crew who bring it all to life with such expertise, means we're in for another great series for the ITV and ITVX audience.”

Here's everything we know about Grace season 6...

In a recent Instagram post, ITV confirmed filming for the sixth series is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025.

The broadcaster has traditionally premiered new seasons of the crime show in springtime and although they broke that routine by airing season 4 last autumn, we're expecting the sixth series to be making its way to our screens in Spring 2026.

A post shared by ITV (@itv) A photo posted by on

Grace season 6 plot

*SPOILERS FOR GRACE SEASON 5 AHEAD*

The fifth season of Grace ended in spectacular fashion when Det Supt Roy Grace was shocked to learn ACC Cassian Pewe had been working for Organised Crime Group, Benchdale, in the penultimate episode.

Roy couldn't believe he'd missed such an important detail and blamed himself in the days and weeks after the revelation came to light.



"The one thing Grace is proud of is his ability to be a really good detective, and it’s humiliating that something big happens right under his nose, and he didn’t pick up on it," says John Simm, who plays him.



"But it was happening in front of the whole team and nobody picked up on it, so they all tell him it’s not his fault. Grace is such a perfectionist, and he’s so good at his job, so something like this comes as a real blow."

Pewe was drawn into Benchdale's web after starting an affair with Grace's late wife Sandy, who owed the OCG a lot of money in gambling debts. He did them favours to try and pay the money off, but the disgraced cop dropped another bombshell in the closing scenes of season five.

He said Sandy DIDN'T kill herself, but was MURDERED by Benchdale over the unpaid debt and they would now be coming after Sandy and Roy's son, Bruno!



With the prospect of Grace locking horns with the OCG, it's fair to say we're looking forward to season six!

Will Sam Hoare be back as Cassian Pewe? (Image credit: ITV & ITVX)

What books will be in Grace season 6?

ITV haven't confirmed which of Peter James' books will be adapted for the sixth series, but we know it will be made up of four stand-alone episodes.

"Left You Dead", "Picture You Dead", "Stop Them Dead", "One of Us is Dead" or the short story "Wish You Were Dead" would logically be the next tales to appear on the screen, but as it stands they're the last ones in Peter James' series.



The author is still writing, with a new Roy Grace book due to be published in October 2025, but it could be a while until we get Grace season 7 - although some have suggested ITV could film each new novel individually, as they come out...

Grace season 6 cast

John Simm will return as Det Supt Roy Grace in season 6 and it's widely expected that Richie Campbell and Zoe Tapper will return as his colleague, DI Glenn Branson and fiance, Cleo Morey.

Other stars who would return include...

Sam Hoare as Cassian Pewe

Laura Elphinstone as DS Bella Moy

Brad Morrison as DC Nick Nicholl

Rebecca Scroggs as Ari Branson

Finn Guegan as Bruno

Juliette Motamed as DC Vee Wilde



Is there a trailer for Grace season 6?

It's a little too early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released then we will add it to this guide.