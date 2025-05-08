Grace season 6 begins filming in Brighton — 'It's a joy' says star John Simm
Four new films on the way
Grace season 6 has started filming, with the makers revealing a first look picture of the show’s stars on set in police forensic kits.
John Simm, who will reprise his role as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, is pictured above with his co-stars Richie Campbell, who plays DI Glenn Branson, and Laura Elphinstone, who plays DS Bella Moy.
Simm said: "This is the longest I've been involved in any show! But it's such a joy to do, and to be surrounded by a team like this for large chunks of the year makes it impossible to turn down. I'm really looking forward to seeing where Roy's journey goes in this series."
Grace season 6 will feature four brand new standalone films based on the best-selling novels by Peter James. The titles for series six, based on Peter’s books, will include: "Left You Dead", "Picture You Dead", and "One Of Us Is Dead".
Grace, which is shown on ITV1 in the UK and BritBox in the US, has been a big hit. The makers revealed that also back for the sixth series are Zoë Tapper as Cleo Morey and Brad Morrison as DC Nick Nicholl. Guest stars will include Rishi Nair, Ali Khan, Gurjeet Singh, Hannah McClean, Tamla Kari and Sara Powell.
Peter James said: "I have been blessed with the most brilliant cast an author could wish for, and the most communicative and creative production team.
"I'm inundated, daily, with emails from the public both in the UK and around the world telling me how much the series is loved, and that is a true testament to the sheer quality of the episodes. I hope there will be many more series to come — they are the best adaptations of my work that I've ever experienced. Working with ITV and all involved is a total and ongoing joy."
