Unforgotten season 6: cast, filming information and everything we know

Unforgotten season 6 is in the ITV pipeline which will be welcome news for the many fans of this long-running cold case crime drama.

The opening episode of last Unforgotten season 5 was the most watched programme on ITV1 in 2023 so far, so it’s safe to say fans will be eagerly anticipating the start of the new series.

Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar are back as DCI Jess James and DI Sunny Khan, who have thankfully moved on from what was a tense start to their working relationship.

Unforgotten season 6 will follow the detectives as they investigate another gripping cold case, which is a murder from the past, unraveling secrets and unearthing buried truths along the way.

Each of the six episodes will be written by Chris Lang, the man behind The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, so we can’t wait to see what’s in store for our detectives.

Here’s everything we know about Unforgotten season 6 so far…

Unforgotten season 6 will launch on ITV1 and as it's filming over the summer of 2023 we think an early 2024 air date is likely.

There’s no confirmed release date yet for this new six-part series but as soon as one is confirmed, we’ll update you on this page. In the meantime, you can catch up with Unforgotten season one to five on ITVX.

Unforgotten season 6 cast — Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jess James

Sinéad Keenan plays DCI Jess James, who arrived in Unforgotten season 5 to replace Cassie Sturart (Nicola Walker) who'd been killed in a car accident.

The mum's first day didn't go to plan as her husband admitted to an affair and completely threw her. She didn't start off particularly popular with her colleagues, especially Sunny who was still grieving the loss of Cassie.

Sinéad Keenan has starred in several big shows including Being Human, Showtrial, Derry Girls, Doctor Who and Little Boy Blue. She played Theresa Ryan in Three Families and appeared in My Left Nut, Deep Water and Moving Wallpaper.

Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jess James. (Image credit: ITV)

Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan

Sanjeev Bhaskar has played DI Sunny Khan since Unforgotten season 1, when his detective partner Cassie Stuart was played by Nicola Walker. Ever since Cassie was killed at the end of Unforgotten season 4, Sunny has been devastated at the loss of his friend and confidante. He only pulled himself together during Unforgotten season 5 when he managed to get along better with his new partner Jess.

Sanjeev Bhaskar starred in the hugely successful series The Kumars at No. 42. He’s also been in Yesterday, Paddington 2, The Indian Doctor, Sandylands, Goodness Gracious Me and The Sandman.

Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan on a previous cold case. (Image credit: ITV)

Who else is starring in Unforgotten season 6?

The rest of the cast for Unforgotten season 6 has yet to be announced but we'll be updating in due course.

Unforgotten season 6 plot

There will be another big cold case for Jess and Sunny to solve in Unforgotten season 6 but we have very few details yet, or any updates on how their private lives are faring. We will add more here when we find out what happens in this series.

Is there a trailer for Unforgotten season 6?

It's far too early to get a trailer for Unforgotten season 6 but when one becomes available we’ll post it on here.

Series recap: What happened in Unforgotten season 5? (Warning — spoilers ahead!)

Here's our recap of Unforgotten season 5. There are spoilers so please give this section a miss if you haven't yet watched the series.

Sinéad Keenan’s DCI Jess James replaced Nicola Walker’s DCI Cassie Stuart, who died in the Unforgotten season 4 finale. Jess had a rocky start as on the first morning of her new job, her husband admitted to an affair.

At the end of the series, we saw Jess and Sunny Khan solve the murders of Precious Falade and her son Joseph Bell, son of cult leader David Bell. They were told by witness Jay Royce (Rhys Yates) that Precious was accidentally shot during a tussle between Tory MP Lord Tony Hume and his secret great-grandson Joseph. Hume had raped Precious’ grandmother many years earlier and had been paying out hush money ever since.

Royce said that after Precious’ death, Hume shot Joseph as he knelt beside his dying mother. Dying Hume was charged for the crime but a dramatic twist revealed that in fact, Precious had accidentally killed her son and then turned the gun on herself.

Jay admitted to his nan Ebele (Precious’ estranged mother, played by Martina Laird) he’d lied so Hume would receive payback for the hurt he’d caused their family.