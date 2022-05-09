Unforgotten star Sanjeev Bhaskar teases major change in season 5

Unforgotten season 5 is heading to ITV soon, following the dramatic events of the previous season, where we saw the death of a major character.

In season 4, DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) was involved in a horrific car crash which saw her taken into hospital during the dramatic finale, but she did not recover from her injuries and her partner DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhasker) had to say a very difficult goodbye.

Season 5 will pick up after these events, where Sunny will be joined by a brand new partner DCI Jessica 'Jessie' James (Sinead Keenan) to take the place of Cassie, but it's likely it'll take him a while to adjust.

DCI Cassie Stuart, played by Nicola Walker, met a tragic end in Unforgotten season 4. (Image credit: ITV)

Telling fans what to expect from Unforgotten season 5, Sanjeev told Radio Times: "It sort of continues the story a little bit from series four so Sunny is dealing with a degree of grief, the loss of his friend and partner, so that has an impact on this story."

Sanjeev also teased that there would be a change in one aspect of the show... "In terms of format it's very similar to the others, but there's a range of ages in the suspects, which I don't think has happened before. They're quite different so that's kind of interesting too."

Thanks for all the love during and after last night’s series 4 finale. #Unforgotten will return, with @TVSanjeev and a new partner in crime next year. @ChrisLangWriter pic.twitter.com/IH9zz446wEMarch 30, 2021 See more

In March fans found out that Sinead Keenan was joining the cast after months of wondering who'd be stepping in for Nicola Walker.

Speaking about her new role, she said: "I have long been an admirer of Chris Lang’s work so I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Unforgotten team.

"I’m very much looking forward to working with the extraordinary cast led by the brilliant and incredibly lovely, Sanjeev Bhaskar. And I’m hoping that if I play my cards right I might even get to take a peek in Sunny’s backpack!"

Giving some insights into Sunny and Jessie's working relationship, Sanjeev added to Radio Times: "Sinéad's character has come in as Sunny's boss and it's not the best place that Sunny would wish to be in. So let's just say that's where they kick off."

So far not much is known about Unforgotten season 5 but it's expected to hit our screens at some point this year and will be a continuation from season 4.