Trying season 5: everything we know

Trying season 5 is officially on the way, Apple TV Plus has thankfully officially confirmed.

One of my favorite comedies, Trying will again star Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as Jason and Nikki, who were originally trying for a family, hence the title!, and have now successfully adopted Princess and Tyler.

Trying season 4 ended on a huge bombshell, so if you don't know what that is, don't read the plot section!

Here's everything we know...

Trying season 5 is likely to drop on Apple TV Plus in 2026, but this is still to be confirmed. The show was officially renewed in May 2025. So, filming is expected to take place over the summer of 2025.

Trying season 5 plot

How will Nikki and Jason cope now Princess's adopted mum is on the scene? (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The makers tease: "Season five finds Nikki and Jason dealing with the consequences of Princess and Tyler’s biological mother Kat turning up at their doorstep, and the whirlwind of chaos she brings into their settled family life."

But the big reveal will be whether Scott is dead or not. Let's hope he's not dead, as he's arguably the best character in the show. In the final episode of season 4, Scott embarked on the crazy idea of rowing the Atlantic! Scott had no talent for rowing, and you wouldn't fancy him to get across a duck pond successfully, let alone an ocean. His wife, Karen obviously scoffed at the idea. It was hinted in the final moments that Scott might be dead, although he was also seen rowing, so his fate was unclear.

Apple has mentioned the character in its release about the show coming back, so we assume that means he's alive. Although he could always be appearing in flashbacks.

Trying cast

Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, who are a couple in real life, return as the leads. Also expected back are Scarlett Rayner and Cooper Turner as their two adopted children, Princess and Tyler. With Charlotte Riley as their biological mum, Kat. Plus Sian Brooke (Blue Lights) as Nikki's sister, Karen and figures crossed Darren Boyd (The Outlaws) as an alive Scott.

Is there a Trying season 5 trailer?

No, not yet.

Trying season 5 behind the scenes and more

Trying is created, written, and executive produced by Andy Wolton, and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominees Josh Cole and Sam Pinnell alongside Chris Sussman. The series is produced by BBC Studios.