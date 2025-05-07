The Studio season 2: everything we know

One of the best-rated Apple TV Plus series so far is The Studio, and with Apple having greenlit a second season of the series, fans will already be getting excited for a new run.

In our The Studio review, our only series complaint was "that there wasn't more of it!" and Apple has clearly answered that complaint.

The Studio is about the head of fictional Hollywood movie studio Continental, who has to manage egotistical stars, battling execs and his own personal issues to keep the studio afloat.

We don't know much about The Studio season 2 but we do have some details, so here's what you need to know so far.

Apple hasn't released anything in the way of release date information for The Studio season 2.

The first season debuted on Wednesday, March 26 of 2025 and is set to run until Wednesday, May 21. It's unlikely that we'll see a second season release before March 2026 in that case.

The Studio season 2 teaser

There's no trailer for The Studio season 2, but to announce its renewal, Apple released a specially-filmed teaser with three cast members in character. You can see it below.

The Studio — Season 2 Announcement | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The Studio season 2 plot

Apple hasn't made any announcement about what The Studio season 2 will be about, but we can make some good guesses.

Since it debuted, the creators of The Studio have been talking about various plans they had for the show which didn't materialize, mainly in the form of episodes which require celebrity guest stars that they couldn't arrange due to scheduling conflicts.

Hopefully a second season gives the creators a second opportunity to arrange these shoots.

In The Studio's second-season renewal, Apple included comment from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg "We’re looking forward to taking the lived experience of making season one and immediately putting it into season two, then repeating that loop for 10 more seasons. And, we’re excited to keep all our industry friends and colleagues guessing as to when one of their personal stories will stream on Apple TV Plus."

With The Studio making pointed comments at the state of Hollywood, a second season could also address some things which have happened since the first was filmed: Trump's tariff announcements and backtracking comes to mind, as does the A Minecraft Movie "chicken jockey" trend and the increasingly-positive box office forecasts after a troubling few years.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The Studio season 2 cast

No news has broken about The Studio season 2's crew though it's all but confirmed Seth Rogen will return as Matt Remick, the head of Continental, as well Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders as two of his execs. That's because they feature in the renewal confirmation video.

Season 1 also had Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn and Bryan Cranston as recurring cast members, so they could be back too.

As with the first season, we'll likely also see a massive roster of guest stars, but we'll have to wait until nearer release to find out who.