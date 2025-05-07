Apple TV Plus releases trailer for return of its best sci-fi show — with something past seasons were sorely missing

By published

An action-packed return to form

Cassian Bilton in the third season of Foundation on Apple TV Plus
(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

It's been a rollercoaster day for Apple TV Plus subscribers — not only has The Studio season 2 been confirmed, but the streamer has given us a thrilling first look at the return of one of the best Apple TV Plus shows.

We already knew that Foundation season 3 was on the horizon but Apple has shared a release date for the third run of this epic sci-fi show (Friday, July 11) and a lot more.

Foundation is based on Isaac Asimov's novel series of the same name, about the fall of a galactic empire and the civilization created to weather it. As of the Foundation season 2 finale, that fall is upon us.

The main thing Apple has shared for Foundation season 3 is a first-look trailer, which you can find below. Despite only being billed as a "teaser" it's nearly two minutes long. You can see it below.

Foundation — Season 3 Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Foundation — Season 3 Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube
Watch On

The caption of the video confirms that the third season is set 152 years after the second, in a galaxy where the Foundation has become a major player while the empire has been losing its footing. However an alliance between them has to be thrown together when a new threat comes in the form of a dangerous warlord.

This teaser promises something we haven't seen too much of in the first two seasons of Foundation: action. The latter half of the video shows exploding spaceships, vehicle chases, skydiving and planetary bombardment.

Foundation has never been as action-focused as other sci-fi shows from Star Trek and Star Wars, with Asimov's work being more epic in scale and less reliant on action than ideas to create dramatic tension. Only in a few occasions has the show suffered from its reticence for traditional action scenes (though I should point out, there are a few here and there).

However the first two seasons seemed to frequently set up action set pieces that rarely played out in full, and with the series only loosely based on Asimov's works, there's a lot of leeway for different creative directions. That fits with the teaser talking about how war has come to the empire. War, of course, needs a bit of action, and it'd be hard to buy into the idea of a galaxy at war if we didn't see any of it.

Apple also released first-look pictures of Foundation season 3 which, like the teaser, show us how the galaxy has changed since season 2 (which, spoiler alert, ends with some characters jumping into the future).

We meet series antagonist The Mule, who was introduced in season 2, and also see changes to Lee Pace's Brother Day, who's embracing a new Jesus-y look which you can see below.

Lee Pace in season 3 of Foundation.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

If there's anything we don't see in the first-look pictures, it's any new cast of characters. Season 2 introduced a few faces who were important through its run, but judging by the press images, the next season could focus on its existing ones.

However I'd wager that Apple is waiting to introduce new characters through the show, as a new time jump will undoubtedly bring changes to the world of the show.

Foundation season 3 is one of the most anticipated series on Apple TV Plus this summer and when more information comes out about it, we'll share them in our guide.

CATEGORIES
Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford
Streaming and Ecommerce Editor

Tom is the streaming and ecommerce editor at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK.

As the site's streaming expert he covers new additions, hidden gems, round-ups and big news for the biggest VOD platforms like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Prime Video and Tubi. He also handles the site's articles on how to watch various movies, TV shows, sports, live events and classic box sets, and coverage on hardware like TVs, soundbars and streaming sticks.

You can commonly find him at film festivals, seeing classic movies shown on the big screen, or going to Q&As from his favorite film-makers and stars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows

Trying season 5: everything we know

Malpractice season 2 episode 4 recap: Who is found dead after a sickening cover-up?

Honey Don't!: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Margaret Qualley movie
See more latest
Most Popular
Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn surprised in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Lulu and Brook Lynn actually agree on something?
Christel Khalil as Lily smirking in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily’s bold Damian move infuriates Devon?
The Match
Netflix adds Korean movie about the greatest Go match in history — as a board game fan, I'm thrilled!
Ricardo Darín in Netflix&#039;s The Eternaut
Netflix rapidly gives sci-fi survival thriller a second season — and the first has already clocked 10.8 million views worldwide
Call the Midwife cast surrounded by snow as they gather on the steps of Nonnatus House for the annual Christmas special clapperboard picture
Call the Midwife reveals Blitz prequel — plus there's a movie on the way, too!
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tearfully shares bad news with Liam (Scott Clifton) in The Bold and the Beautiful
Why The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless may not air for some West Coast viewers on May 6 and 7
Charles Melton and the cast of Warfare in formation
You can now watch 2025’s most intense movie at home — I was rocked after seeing it in theaters
The Center Court of the Foro Italico, home of the Italian Open, during the 2025 Men&#039;s Singles final.
How to watch the Italian Open 2025: stream the Internazionali BNL d'Italia online or on TV
Emmerdale logo sign outside village
Emmerdale boss reveals 8 major storylines coming up — including the moment every fan has been waiting for
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam helps Finn see the light about Luna?
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch