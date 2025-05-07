Apple TV Plus releases trailer for return of its best sci-fi show — with something past seasons were sorely missing

It's been a rollercoaster day for Apple TV Plus subscribers — not only has The Studio season 2 been confirmed, but the streamer has given us a thrilling first look at the return of one of the best Apple TV Plus shows.

We already knew that Foundation season 3 was on the horizon but Apple has shared a release date for the third run of this epic sci-fi show (Friday, July 11) and a lot more.

Foundation is based on Isaac Asimov's novel series of the same name, about the fall of a galactic empire and the civilization created to weather it. As of the Foundation season 2 finale, that fall is upon us.

The main thing Apple has shared for Foundation season 3 is a first-look trailer, which you can find below. Despite only being billed as a "teaser" it's nearly two minutes long. You can see it below.

Foundation — Season 3 Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The caption of the video confirms that the third season is set 152 years after the second, in a galaxy where the Foundation has become a major player while the empire has been losing its footing. However an alliance between them has to be thrown together when a new threat comes in the form of a dangerous warlord.

This teaser promises something we haven't seen too much of in the first two seasons of Foundation: action. The latter half of the video shows exploding spaceships, vehicle chases, skydiving and planetary bombardment.

Foundation has never been as action-focused as other sci-fi shows from Star Trek and Star Wars, with Asimov's work being more epic in scale and less reliant on action than ideas to create dramatic tension. Only in a few occasions has the show suffered from its reticence for traditional action scenes (though I should point out, there are a few here and there).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However the first two seasons seemed to frequently set up action set pieces that rarely played out in full, and with the series only loosely based on Asimov's works, there's a lot of leeway for different creative directions. That fits with the teaser talking about how war has come to the empire. War, of course, needs a bit of action, and it'd be hard to buy into the idea of a galaxy at war if we didn't see any of it.

Apple also released first-look pictures of Foundation season 3 which, like the teaser, show us how the galaxy has changed since season 2 (which, spoiler alert, ends with some characters jumping into the future).

We meet series antagonist The Mule, who was introduced in season 2, and also see changes to Lee Pace's Brother Day, who's embracing a new Jesus-y look which you can see below.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

If there's anything we don't see in the first-look pictures, it's any new cast of characters. Season 2 introduced a few faces who were important through its run, but judging by the press images, the next season could focus on its existing ones.

However I'd wager that Apple is waiting to introduce new characters through the show, as a new time jump will undoubtedly bring changes to the world of the show.

Foundation season 3 is one of the most anticipated series on Apple TV Plus this summer and when more information comes out about it, we'll share them in our guide.