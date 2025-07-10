How to watch Foundation season 3 online and on TV from around the world

It's time for sci-fi fans to find a screen because Foundation season 3 finally releases from Friday, July 11. If you want to know how to watch it and when you need to tune in, you're in the right place.

Foundation is an adaptation or interpretation of the classic series of novels by Isaac Asimov, about a mathematical formula which predicts the future and the group of exiles who work to shorten an impending dark age and usher in a new empire.

Season 3 introduces new villain The Mule, a psychic warlord whose powers mean that he hasn't been factored into the mathematical plan. agents of the Second Foundation, the crumbling Empire and the besieged first Foundation will need to work together to stop this new threat.

So here's how to watch Foundation season 3, with info on watching the first two seasons if you need to catch up.

How to watch Foundation season 3

In order to watch Foundation's newest season, you'll need to be a subscriber to Apple TV Plus. The series is an original and exclusive show for Apple's streaming service.

Yes, that means that the first two seasons of the show are also there, and you can stream them whenever you want.

A subscription to Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month, and if you see a higher bill that's probably because you've accidentally selected the MLS Plan which is something totally different. There are ways to save on a subscription, as we'll get to below.

Foundation season 3 episode release schedule

Apple usually kicks off its shows with multi-episode premieres but that's not the case with Foundation season 3. Instead you'll be able to watch one episode per week on the streaming service. Here's the full schedule:

Episode 1: Friday, July 11

Episode 2: Friday, July 18

Episode 3: Friday, July 25

Episode 4: Friday, August 1

Episode 5: Friday, August 8

Episode 6: Friday, August 22

Episode 7: Friday, August 29

Episode 8: Friday, September 5

Episode 9: Friday, September 12

Episode 10: Friday, September 19

How to watch Foundation season 3 for free

If you've never signed up for Apple TV Plus before but want to watch Foundation, then you're in luck because the streaming service offers plenty of free trials.

We've got an entire guide on Apple TV Plus free trials which will help you find a way to test out the streamer for free. A few of them are shorter but there are long-lasting ones for several months too, which will let you stream up until the Foundation season 3 finale.