Disney Plus unexpectedly moved up the release of new MCU show — you can watch it today!

The next Marvel show on everyone's radar is Eyes of Wakanda, a Black Panther spin-off which was due to release on Wednesday, August 27. However that's all been changed.

In a surprise announcement earlier this week Disney Plus, which was set to release the series, confirmed that it would be letting it loose on the world a little early. How early? Well, you can watch it right now.

That's right, this new four-part animated series is streaming right now on the House of Mouse's streamer, so you can pick up a Disney Plus deal and see it whenever you want. Fans of Marvel won't need to wait.

Eyes of Wakanda is centered around the fictional kingdom at the heart of the Black Panther movies (featured heavily in various Marvel shows and movies). It's set at various points in time, and follows warriors who have to travel around the world retrieving artifacts made of the rare metal Vibranium which Wakanda has a monopoly on.

It's the latest in Marvel's ever-growing list of animated properties which also includes What If...?, X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

The bump in schedules makes sense when you consider that Disney Plus has another animated Marvel series on the way. Marvel Zombies releases on Friday, October 3 and it's understandable that the streamer would want to stagger out the release of these series. And Marvel Zombies couldn't well be delayed because there's yet another MCU show releasing at the end of the year in Wonder Man, which isn't animated but stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the lead role (Ben Kingsley and Ed Harris are also in the cast).

Eyes of Wakanda marks the first TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Six, which formally began just a week ago with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In our TFF:FS review we called it "one of the greatest Marvel movies of all time" though separately What to Watch's editor said he "can't understand what the fuss is about".

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are plenty more MCU TV shows planned for Phase 6 but the next movie is Spider-Man: Brand New Day which is still a year away and then Avengers: Doomsday which will be out at the end of 2026.