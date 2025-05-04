How to watch Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld online or on TV
A new animated Star Wars series is here
The latest Star Wars anthology animated series is here in the form of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, which lands on Sunday, May 4.
Streaming: Disney Plus
Release: Sunday, May 4
Episodes: 6
Deals: Disney Plus deals
This new six-parter is a follow-up to Tales of the Jedi and Tales of the Empire, to tell a new story set in the Star Wars universe.
Tales of the Underworld actually tells two stories. It's about an outlaw called Cad Bane who has to face up to a former friend who's now a marshal, plus a bounty hunter called Asajj Ventress who goes on the run with an unexpected friend.
All of these Tales of shows help Star Wars fans appreciate the universe of the classic movies. So here's how to watch Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld online or on TV.
How to watch Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld
In order to watch Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, you'll have to sign up for the streaming service Disney Plus. Like all Star Wars shows, Tales of the Underworld will stream exclusively on the House of Mouse's digital video platform.
There are set to be six episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, and each of them will hit Disney Plus on the same day: Sunday, May 4.
You can sign up to Disney Plus for $9.99 / £4.99, but that's for it's ad-supported tier which makes you sit through quite a few commercials before you get to enjoy shows or movies.
If you can stretch your budget to $15.99 / £7.99, you can sign up to the Premium plan in each region which lets you stream ad-free. This tier also has an annual option which costs the same as 10 months of the monthly plan.
Often, there are also Disney Plus deals which allow you to sign up to the streaming service for a discount. In the US there's also the Disney Bundle which lets you get access to Disney Plus as well as Hulu for $10.99 each month.
Tales of the Jedi and Tales of the Empire are all also available to stream on Disney Plus. That's also true of all the Star Wars movies and other TV shows including Andor season 2 which is currently airing in several episode blocks.
If there are follow-up entries in Tales of the, perhaps looking at the rebels or First Order, they'll likely also come to Disney Plus, so it's your best subscription service if you want to watch Star Wars videos.
